Tuesday, February 25, 2020
Larry D. Croom
News

Crime

Crime

Opinions

Opinions

The trolls must be stopped

A Villager who fought the system and lost contends "trolls" are manipulating the Community Standards system and need to be stopped.
Opinions

Willie Nelson’s drummer dies of pneumonia

Dr. Gabe Mirkin looks back on the life of Paul English, who was Willie Nelson’s drummer and best friend for nearly 60 years.
Opinions

Villages Developer should take interest in need for affordable housing

There’s a massive shortage of affordable housing in the tri-county area surrounding The Villages and it’s time for government leaders – along with the Developer of the mega-retirement community – to step up to the plate and fix the problem.
Obituaries

Obituaries

Carl “Wayne” Bridgewater

Wayne Bridgewater was an accomplished Golden Gloves boxer. He later sparred with his sons as a learning and bonding tool. Wayne served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War.
Obituaries

Irvin (Irv) Zier

Irv Zier was passionate about his faith in Christ, his family, golfing with friends, all things gardening, and baking for everyone. He could fix anything and was an amazing card player.
Obituaries

Pamela A. Aper

Pamela Aper and her late husband, William, moved to Summerfield from Lafayette, Ind., in 1995.
Leesburg Commission paves way for high-density Villages development

Leesburg commissioners approved five ordinances Monday night that pave the way for The Villages to easily expand the massive retirement community into the city.

The ordinances involve annexation, rezoning, a comprehensive plan amendment and development agreement modifications. They affect parcels in the Villages of West Lake of 226.7; 1,237 and 1,382.3 acres generally located near County Road 48, County Road 471 and the Florida Turnpike area. The commission heard first readings of the ordinances last November.

This map shows property that was annexed into the city Monday night for future Villages development.

The first ordinance allows for the annexation of about 226.7 acres located east of CR 48 and south of North Austin Merritt Road. That move gave the city jurisdiction over the use and future development of the property as it becomes a portion of the mega-retirement community.

Commissioners also approved a large-scale comprehensive plan amendment that would allow The Villages to build a “full community” that includes residential and commercial development. It would allow for 6,185 dwelling units, 1 million square feet of commercial/retail and 100,000 square feet of government/office uses. The measure was approved by the Planning Commission this past September.

The Commission gave its blessing to rezoning the 1,237-acre parcel to age restricted development from planned unit development, commercial/industrial planned and agriculture. The change allows for The Villages to easily move into Leesburg from its fast-growing Village of Southern Oaks section in Sumter County.

These photos show a portion of the area along County Road 48 that was rezoned to allow for the expansion of The Villages.

Commissioners also approved development agreements for two separate areas of the 1,382-acre parcel. The agreement for Area A establishes procedures for both the city and The Villages Land Co. as the development moves forward. It calls for the area to be fully developed over the next 30 years and it sets design standards, land uses and processes moving forward.

The agreement also calls for up to 7,900 residential homes and 535,000 square feet of retail space. The maximum density allowed will be 30 units per acre, with no minimum density – a designation that likely indicates the future presence of apartments or townhouses. The property also can continue to be used for agricultural and silvicultural uses prior to development.

Recreational vehicle developments will be allowed that may include short- and long-term rentals and sales. Wireless communication towers and antennas also will be allowed. But because of a request from U.S. Navy regarding a nearby facility, mining won’t be allowed in Area A.

Area B appears to represent land The Villages will build on at a later time. But when that day comes, approval already has been given for 6,185 residential homes, 100,000 square feet of office/government space and 1 million square feet of retail space.

This map shows the sections of the Villages of West Lake in pink and blue, which are part of the mega-retirement community’s entrance into Leesburg.

Otherwise, the same conditions that applied to Area A are in effect for Area B. The Villages Land Co. worked out a similar plan with Wildwood last year to split to the future growth of the sprawling retirement community into two different areas – one that would be developed much sooner than the other.

The Villages finalized a $7.54-million purchase of 1,127 acres from the city last November that had been in the works for several months. The city had to pay back the Environmental Protection Agency about $3.3 million, which meant it netted about $4.1 million on the deal that City Manager Al Minner labeled as “economic engine” for years to come. It’s unclear exactly when the Villages Developer plans to start putting homes and commercial businesses on that property, which also is located north of CR 470 near the Florida Turnpike and Southern Oaks in Sumter County.

Larry D. Croom

News

Crime

Crime

Letters

Letters to the Editor

Villager applauds taste in color coordination

A Village of Belle Aire resident, in a Letter to the Editor, applauds the taste of a Villager who defied the color palette at her home.
Letters to the Editor

Villager should be forced to repaint ‘hideous’ trim

A Village of Sanibel resident is opposed to the color choice of a Villager who is begging forgiveness after defying the color palette.
Letters to the Editor

If gates removed there will be carnage in The Villages

A Village of Fernandina resident says the gates in The Villages are protecting us from “carnage.”
Letters to the Editor

Violate the rules and face the consequences

A Village of Rio Grande resident says if you violate the rules, you ought to face the consequences.
Letters to the Editor

The gates definitely keep us safer

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Tall Trees resident says the gates keep us safer. In particular, golf carts and bicyclists.
Crime

Crime

64-year-old Villager jailed after lover’s spat at Brownwood

A 64-year-old Villager was jailed after a lover’s spat at Brownwood Paddock Square.
Crime

Sumter Grand employee arrested after taking man friend on wild ride

An employee at Sumter Grand in The Villages was arrested after allegedly threatening a man friend with a knife and taking him for a wild ride while he was clinging to the hood of his car.
Crime

Wisconsin sex offender takes up temporary residence in The Villages

A Wisconsin sex offender has taken up temporary residence in The Villages.
Crime

Men from Pennsylvania and Kentucky jailed after traffic stop at Pinellas Plaza 

Men from Pennsylvania and Kentucky were jailed after a traffic stop Thursday night at Pinellas Plaza in The Villages.
Crime

Woman in electric cart arrested in theft of merchandise at Wal-Mart

A woman in an electric cart was arrested in the theft of merchandise at Wal-Mart at Buffalo Ridge Plaza in The Villages.
Health

Health

Singer-songwriter David Olney died onstage of heart attack

The death of singer-songwriter David Olney, who suffered a heart attack and died while performing onstage, reminds us of the value of knowing CPR. Dr. Gabe Mirkin offers his thoughts.
Health

Hard living took toll on shock jock Don Imus

Hard living took a toll on shock jock Don Imus, who has died at age 79. Dr. Gabe Mirkin looks back on his life.
Health

More controversy on eggs

In the past 10 years, 60 percent of the studies on eggs and cholesterol have been funded by special interest industry groups. So are eggs good for you? Dr. Gabe Mirkin offers his unbiased opinion.
