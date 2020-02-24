Leesburg Commission paves way for high-density Villages development

Leesburg commissioners approved five ordinances Monday night that pave the way for The Villages to easily expand the massive retirement community into the city.

The ordinances involve annexation, rezoning, a comprehensive plan amendment and development agreement modifications. They affect parcels in the Villages of West Lake of 226.7; 1,237 and 1,382.3 acres generally located near County Road 48, County Road 471 and the Florida Turnpike area. The commission heard first readings of the ordinances last November.

The first ordinance allows for the annexation of about 226.7 acres located east of CR 48 and south of North Austin Merritt Road. That move gave the city jurisdiction over the use and future development of the property as it becomes a portion of the mega-retirement community.

Commissioners also approved a large-scale comprehensive plan amendment that would allow The Villages to build a “full community” that includes residential and commercial development. It would allow for 6,185 dwelling units, 1 million square feet of commercial/retail and 100,000 square feet of government/office uses. The measure was approved by the Planning Commission this past September.

The Commission gave its blessing to rezoning the 1,237-acre parcel to age restricted development from planned unit development, commercial/industrial planned and agriculture. The change allows for The Villages to easily move into Leesburg from its fast-growing Village of Southern Oaks section in Sumter County.

Commissioners also approved development agreements for two separate areas of the 1,382-acre parcel. The agreement for Area A establishes procedures for both the city and The Villages Land Co. as the development moves forward. It calls for the area to be fully developed over the next 30 years and it sets design standards, land uses and processes moving forward.

The agreement also calls for up to 7,900 residential homes and 535,000 square feet of retail space. The maximum density allowed will be 30 units per acre, with no minimum density – a designation that likely indicates the future presence of apartments or townhouses. The property also can continue to be used for agricultural and silvicultural uses prior to development.

Recreational vehicle developments will be allowed that may include short- and long-term rentals and sales. Wireless communication towers and antennas also will be allowed. But because of a request from U.S. Navy regarding a nearby facility, mining won’t be allowed in Area A.

Area B appears to represent land The Villages will build on at a later time. But when that day comes, approval already has been given for 6,185 residential homes, 100,000 square feet of office/government space and 1 million square feet of retail space.

Otherwise, the same conditions that applied to Area A are in effect for Area B. The Villages Land Co. worked out a similar plan with Wildwood last year to split to the future growth of the sprawling retirement community into two different areas – one that would be developed much sooner than the other.

The Villages finalized a $7.54-million purchase of 1,127 acres from the city last November that had been in the works for several months. The city had to pay back the Environmental Protection Agency about $3.3 million, which meant it netted about $4.1 million on the deal that City Manager Al Minner labeled as “economic engine” for years to come. It’s unclear exactly when the Villages Developer plans to start putting homes and commercial businesses on that property, which also is located north of CR 470 near the Florida Turnpike and Southern Oaks in Sumter County.