Live square entertainment for Tuesday, February 25

Tuesday, February 25, 2020
Staff Report
The Villages

News

Leesburg Commission paves way for high-density Villages development

Leesburg commissioners approved five ordinances Monday night that pave the way for The Villages to easily expand the massive retirement community into the city.
Crime

64-year-old Villager jailed after lover’s spat at Brownwood

A 64-year-old Villager was jailed after a lover’s spat at Brownwood Paddock Square.
Crime

Sumter Grand employee arrested after taking man friend on wild ride

An employee at Sumter Grand in The Villages was arrested after allegedly threatening a man friend with a knife and taking him for a wild ride while he was clinging to the hood of his car.
Opinions

Opinions

The trolls must be stopped

A Villager who fought the system and lost contends "trolls" are manipulating the Community Standards system and need to be stopped.
Opinions

Willie Nelson’s drummer dies of pneumonia

Dr. Gabe Mirkin looks back on the life of Paul English, who was Willie Nelson’s drummer and best friend for nearly 60 years.
Opinions

Villages Developer should take interest in need for affordable housing

There’s a massive shortage of affordable housing in the tri-county area surrounding The Villages and it’s time for government leaders – along with the Developer of the mega-retirement community – to step up to the plate and fix the problem.
Obituaries

Obituaries

Carl “Wayne” Bridgewater

Wayne Bridgewater was an accomplished Golden Gloves boxer. He later sparred with his sons as a learning and bonding tool. Wayne served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War.
Obituaries

Irvin (Irv) Zier

Irv Zier was passionate about his faith in Christ, his family, golfing with friends, all things gardening, and baking for everyone. He could fix anything and was an amazing card player.
Obituaries

Pamela A. Aper

Pamela Aper and her late husband, William, moved to Summerfield from Lafayette, Ind., in 1995.
Live square entertainment for Tuesday, February 25

Blake Guyre Band

Brownwood Paddock Square  |  5:00 PM

Mardi Gras Festival

Lake Sumter Landing Market Square  |  4:00 PM

Blue Stone Circle

Spanish Springs Town Square  |  5:00 PM

Letters

Letters to the Editor

Villager applauds taste in color coordination

A Village of Belle Aire resident, in a Letter to the Editor, applauds the taste of a Villager who defied the color palette at her home.
Letters to the Editor

Villager should be forced to repaint ‘hideous’ trim

A Village of Sanibel resident is opposed to the color choice of a Villager who is begging forgiveness after defying the color palette.
Letters to the Editor

If gates removed there will be carnage in The Villages

A Village of Fernandina resident says the gates in The Villages are protecting us from “carnage.”
Letters to the Editor

Violate the rules and face the consequences

A Village of Rio Grande resident says if you violate the rules, you ought to face the consequences.
Letters to the Editor

The gates definitely keep us safer

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Tall Trees resident says the gates keep us safer. In particular, golf carts and bicyclists.
Crime

Crime

Wisconsin sex offender takes up temporary residence in The Villages

A Wisconsin sex offender has taken up temporary residence in The Villages.
Crime

Men from Pennsylvania and Kentucky jailed after traffic stop at Pinellas Plaza 

Men from Pennsylvania and Kentucky were jailed after a traffic stop Thursday night at Pinellas Plaza in The Villages.
Crime

Woman in electric cart arrested in theft of merchandise at Wal-Mart

A woman in an electric cart was arrested in the theft of merchandise at Wal-Mart at Buffalo Ridge Plaza in The Villages.
Health

Health

Singer-songwriter David Olney died onstage of heart attack

The death of singer-songwriter David Olney, who suffered a heart attack and died while performing onstage, reminds us of the value of knowing CPR. Dr. Gabe Mirkin offers his thoughts.
Health

Hard living took toll on shock jock Don Imus

Hard living took a toll on shock jock Don Imus, who has died at age 79. Dr. Gabe Mirkin looks back on his life.
Health

More controversy on eggs

In the past 10 years, 60 percent of the studies on eggs and cholesterol have been funded by special interest industry groups. So are eggs good for you? Dr. Gabe Mirkin offers his unbiased opinion.
