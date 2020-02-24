Live square entertainment for Tuesday, February 25

Home Town Square Entertainment February 24, 2020 Tuesday, February 25, 2020 Staff Report FacebookInstagramTwitter 65.1 F The Villages Latest Posts News Leesburg Commission paves way for high-density Villages development February 24, 2020 Leesburg commissioners approved five ordinances Monday night that pave the way for The Villages to easily expand the massive retirement community into the city. Read more Crime 64-year-old Villager jailed after lover’s spat at Brownwood February 24, 2020 A 64-year-old Villager was jailed after a lover’s spat at Brownwood Paddock Square. Read more Crime Sumter Grand employee arrested after taking man friend on wild ride February 24, 2020 An employee at Sumter Grand in The Villages was arrested after allegedly threatening a man friend with a knife and taking him for a wild ride while he was clinging to the hood of his car. Read more Opinions Opinions The trolls must be stopped February 24, 2020 A Villager who fought the system and lost contends "trolls" are manipulating the Community Standards system and need to be stopped. Read more Opinions Willie Nelson’s drummer dies of pneumonia February 23, 2020 Dr. Gabe Mirkin looks back on the life of Paul English, who was Willie Nelson’s drummer and best friend for nearly 60 years. Read more Opinions Villages Developer should take interest in need for affordable housing February 22, 2020 There’s a massive shortage of affordable housing in the tri-county area surrounding The Villages and it’s time for government leaders – along with the Developer of the mega-retirement community – to step up to the plate and fix the problem. Read more Obituaries Obituaries Carl “Wayne” Bridgewater February 24, 2020 Wayne Bridgewater was an accomplished Golden Gloves boxer. He later sparred with his sons as a learning and bonding tool. Wayne served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War. Read more Obituaries Irvin (Irv) Zier February 24, 2020 Irv Zier was passionate about his faith in Christ, his family, golfing with friends, all things gardening, and baking for everyone. He could fix anything and was an amazing card player. Read more Obituaries Pamela A. Aper February 24, 2020 Pamela Aper and her late husband, William, moved to Summerfield from Lafayette, Ind., in 1995. Live square entertainment for Tuesday, February 25 February 24, 2020

Blake Guyre Band Brownwood Paddock Square | 5:00 PM Mardi Gras Festival Lake Sumter Landing Market Square | 4:00 PM Blue Stone Circle Spanish Springs Town Square | 5:00 PM Read more Crime 64-year-old Villager jailed after lover’s spat at Brownwood February 24, 2020 A 64-year-old Villager was jailed after a lover’s spat at Brownwood Paddock Square. Read more Crime Sumter Grand employee arrested after taking man friend on wild ride February 24, 2020 An employee at Sumter Grand in The Villages was arrested after allegedly threatening a man friend with a knife and taking him for a wild ride while he was clinging to the hood of his car. Read more Letters Letters to the Editor Villager applauds taste in color coordination February 24, 2020 A Village of Belle Aire resident, in a Letter to the Editor, applauds the taste of a Villager who defied the color palette at her home. Read more Letters to the Editor Villager should be forced to repaint ‘hideous’ trim February 24, 2020 A Village of Sanibel resident is opposed to the color choice of a Villager who is begging forgiveness after defying the color palette. Read more Letters to the Editor If gates removed there will be carnage in The Villages February 24, 2020 A Village of Fernandina resident says the gates in The Villages are protecting us from “carnage.” Read more Letters to the Editor Violate the rules and face the consequences February 23, 2020 A Village of Rio Grande resident says if you violate the rules, you ought to face the consequences. Read more Letters to the Editor The gates definitely keep us safer February 23, 2020 In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Tall Trees resident says the gates keep us safer. In particular, golf carts and bicyclists. Read more Crime Crime 64-year-old Villager jailed after lover’s spat at Brownwood February 24, 2020 A 64-year-old Villager was jailed after a lover’s spat at Brownwood Paddock Square. Read more Crime Sumter Grand employee arrested after taking man friend on wild ride February 24, 2020 An employee at Sumter Grand in The Villages was arrested after allegedly threatening a man friend with a knife and taking him for a wild ride while he was clinging to the hood of his car. Read more Crime Wisconsin sex offender takes up temporary residence in The Villages February 24, 2020 A Wisconsin sex offender has taken up temporary residence in The Villages. Read more Crime Men from Pennsylvania and Kentucky jailed after traffic stop at Pinellas Plaza February 24, 2020 Men from Pennsylvania and Kentucky were jailed after a traffic stop Thursday night at Pinellas Plaza in The Villages. Read more Crime Woman in electric cart arrested in theft of merchandise at Wal-Mart February 24, 2020 A woman in an electric cart was arrested in the theft of merchandise at Wal-Mart at Buffalo Ridge Plaza in The Villages. Read more Health Health Singer-songwriter David Olney died onstage of heart attack January 22, 2020 The death of singer-songwriter David Olney, who suffered a heart attack and died while performing onstage, reminds us of the value of knowing CPR. Dr. Gabe Mirkin offers his thoughts. Read more Health Hard living took toll on shock jock Don Imus January 6, 2020 Hard living took a toll on shock jock Don Imus, who has died at age 79. Dr. Gabe Mirkin looks back on his life. Read more Health More controversy on eggs December 27, 2019 In the past 10 years, 60 percent of the studies on eggs and cholesterol have been funded by special interest industry groups. So are eggs good for you? Dr. Gabe Mirkin offers his unbiased opinion. 