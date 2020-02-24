Men from Pennsylvania and Kentucky jailed after traffic stop at Pinellas Plaza 

Men from Pennsylvania and Kentucky were jailed after a traffic stop Thursday night at Pinellas Plaza in The Villages.

Ben Riddle, 36, had been at the wheel of a vehicle with Kentucky license plates shortly before 9 p.m. when he was pulled over for having a non-functioning taglight, according to an arrest report from the Wildwood Police Department. A check revealed Riddle’s Kentucky driver’s license has been suspended.

A passenger, 48-year-old Brian Bechak of Pennsylvania, was found to be in possession of a bag of marijuana.

Riddle was arrested on a charge of driving while license suspended. He was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center and released after posting $1,000 bond.

Belchak was arrested on charges of possession of marijuana and possession of drug equipment. He was booked at the jail and released after posting $2,000 bond.