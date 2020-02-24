Pair of previously convicted thieves busted after botched shoplifting trip to Kohl’s

Two men with previous convictions for theft were arrested after a botched shoplifting trip to Kohl’s.

The asset protection officer at the store at Lady Lake Crossing was using the store’s surveillance system on Friday night when she spotted 29-year-old Corie Courtland Lytle of Okahumpka taking off his shoes and putting them in a shoebox from which he had removed a brand new pair of men’s tennis shoes, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department. Officers spotted Lytle outside the store as he attempted to run away, wearing the new shoes, valued at $59.99. He was apprehended by officers and a check revealed Lytle has previously been convicted of theft and is currently on probation.

At the same time, 29-year-old Treavor Michael Medley of Leesburg fled the store with a belt, infant’s shoes, adult men’s shoes, four wallets, a pack of socks, a flashlight suspenders and a pair of sunglasses, worth a total of $389.70. He was apprehended outside the store. He also has previous convictions for theft.

Both men were taken into custody on felony theft charges and booked at the Lake County Jail.