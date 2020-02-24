Home Obituaries
Monday, February 24, 2020
Staff Report
The Villages

Pamela A. Aper

Pamela A. Aper, 75, passed from this life on February 22, 2020. She was the wife of the late William Aper, Sr. who passed in February 2015. They had been married 29 years.

Pamela was born in Harvey, Illinois the daughter of the late James and Marie Mann. Prior to her retirement she worked as a Branch Office Administrator in the financial industry. Pamela and William came to Summerfield from Lafayette, Indiana in 1995.

She is survived by son, James Kresl (Heather) of Fort Wayne, Indiana and daughter, Jennifer Weitgenant (Jeremy) of Grayslake, Illinois, step-sons; William E. Aper, Jr, (Cathy) of Lafayette, Indiana and Timothy Aper(Susan) of Little Rock, Arkansas. She has 12 grandchildren and 2 great grandchild.

