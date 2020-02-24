Repeat trespasser lands behind bars after second arrest this month

A Lady Lake man was jailed for the second this month after showing up at residence from which he has been banned.

Thomas Moss, 39, was arrested on a charge of trespassing at 5:25 p.m. Friday at a home in the 700 block of Summit Street, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department. He had been arrested Feb. 12 for trespassing at the same residence.

He was arrested on a charge of trespassing and booked at the Lake County Jail on$1,000 bond.

The Mississippi native was also arrested in October after a brawl at the trailer on Summit Street. Moss had been arrested this past August after an alleged attack on his girlfriend.