Sumter Grand employee arrested after taking man friend on wild ride

An employee at Sumter Grand in The Villages was arrested after allegedly threatening a man friend with a knife and taking him for a wild ride while he was clinging to the hood of his car.

Johnneta Jessica Shannon, 21, of Coleman, is facing charges of aggravated assault, criminal damage to property and theft following her arrest Friday night by Sumter County sheriff’s deputies in the vicinity of Shady Brook Park in Sumterville.

When deputies arrived on the scene, Shannon was holding a green-colored knife and standing in front of a gray Hyundai passenger car, according to an arrest report.

A man said he had been sitting in the car with Shannon when she became “enraged,” pulled a knife and began cutting the interior of the vehicle. The man, who is the owner of the vehicle, was fearful that Shannon would cut him, so he got out of the vehicle. She locked the doors and began driving away. She drove toward him and he jumped on top of the vehicle. He was holding onto the hood of the vehicle as Shannon drove for about a mile on U.S. 301. While he was on the hood, he called 911.

Shannon stopped the car, pointed the knife at the man and told him to “step back,” the report said. She allegedly took $100 from the glove compartment.

She was taken into custody and booked at the Sumter County Detention Center. She was released after posting $1,200 bond.