Villagers can celebrate Mardi Gras on Fat Tuesday at Lake Sumter Landing.

The festivities will take place from 4 to 9 p.m.

Entertainers on the main stage will be Stu Okra and the Fixins and the the 2nd Line Mardi Gras band.

Performing groups will include the Aloha ‘O Ka Hula dancers, the Sweet & Sassy line dangers, Mystic Jewels Dance Troupe and The Original Villages Belly Dancers.

The square will also feature food trucks and and vendors.