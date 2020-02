A Wisconsin sex offender has taken up temporary residence in The Villages.

Christopher Jamroz, 33, of Denmark, Wis., last week registered a temporary address at a home at 637 San Marino Drive in the Village of De La Vista North, according to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement.

He had been convicted in 2013 in Brown County, Wisconsin on a charge of possession of child pornography.

Jamroz stands 5 feet 6 inches tall and weighs 200 pounds.