Woman in electric cart arrested in theft of merchandise at Wal-Mart

A woman in an electric cart was arrested in the theft of merchandise at Wal-Mart at Buffalo Ridge Plaza in The Villages.

Brenda Joyce Ancrum, 57, of Wildwood, was using an electric cart at about noon Saturday when she placed $180.24 in merchandise in a shopping bag in the basket of her cart, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. Ancrum proceeded through a checkout where she paid for other merchandise, but not the merchandise she had tucked away in the cart.

A loss prevention officer stopped Ancrum as she left the store and asked her for a receipt. Ancrum admitted she did not have a receipt for all of the merchandise.

Ancrum, who told deputies she works as a cook at Metro Diner, has two previous theft convictions, the report said.

She was arrested on a charge of theft and booked at the Sumter County Detention Center. She was released after posting $2,000 bond.