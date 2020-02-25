25-year-old GPS-tracking Villager jailed after nasty tiff at Ocklawaha Moose Lodge

A 25-year-old scorned Villager found herself behind bars early Monday morning after a violent scuffle with a woman who was dancing with her ex-husband at the Ocklawaha Moose Lodge.

Marion County sheriff’s deputies spoke with the victim, who said that 25-year-old Shannon Elizabeth Marcum had entered the Moose Lodge, located at 6485 S Hwy. 314A, and grabbed her ex-husband by the arm in an effort to get him to leave. The victim said she had her arm on the man and Marcum struck her in the face, causing her to fall backwards into some stacked chairs and then to the ground, a sheriff’s office report states.

Deputies noted that the victim had a fresh bloody scratch and swelling over her left eye. She also told deputies that Marcum and her ex-husband left the Moose Lodge together.

Sheriff’s deputies spoke with the victim’s date for the evening. He said he saw Marcum grab her ex-husband in an effort to get him to leave and the victim pulled him back toward her. He said Marcum then knocked the victim into the stacked chairs and he ran to her to offer assistance, the report says.

Marcum’s ex-husband told deputies that he was dancing with the victim but was “highly intoxicated” and wasn’t sure exactly what had happened. He said he knew there was a confrontation and he “grabbed the closet female involved” – Marcum – and left the Moose Lodge.

Marcum spoke with a deputy by phone and agreed to meet with him at the Summerfield Wal-Mart, located at 17961 S Hwy. 27/441, to provide her statement. After arriving and being read her rights, she said she had been “tracking” her ex-husband all day by the GPS on his phone and followed him to the Moose Lodge to get him to leave with her. She said she approached him and put her arms around his waist while the victim was holding onto his arm and she “swiped” at her in an effort to get her to release him, the report says.

Marcum, who lives at 3057 Holder Way in the Village of Glenbrook, said she didn’t know who swung first but admitted that she struck the victim in the face. She also said she was hit in the nose and then claimed the victim had hit her first, the report says.

Marcum was then taken into custody and transported to the Marion County Jail, where she was charged with battery. She was released early Monday morning on $1,000 bond and her next court date hasn’t yet been set, jail records show.