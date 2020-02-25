Closeup Of Muhly Grass At Fenney Nature Trail After Rain

Search
Tuesday, February 25, 2020
Staff Report
Leesburg Commission paves way for high-density Villages development

Leesburg commissioners approved five ordinances Monday night that pave the way for The Villages to easily expand the massive retirement community into the city.
Crime

64-year-old Villager jailed after lover’s spat at Brownwood

A 64-year-old Villager was jailed after a lover’s spat at Brownwood Paddock Square.
Crime

Sumter Grand employee arrested after taking man friend on wild ride

An employee at Sumter Grand in The Villages was arrested after allegedly threatening a man friend with a knife and taking him for a wild ride while he was clinging to the hood of his car.
Opinions

Opinions

Dennis knew

Villager John Shewchuk, writing in an Opinion piece, remembers Villages-News.com Op-Ed writer Dennis Petrucelli.
Opinions

The trolls must be stopped

A Villager who fought the system and lost contends "trolls" are manipulating the Community Standards system and need to be stopped.
Opinions

Willie Nelson’s drummer dies of pneumonia

Dr. Gabe Mirkin looks back on the life of Paul English, who was Willie Nelson’s drummer and best friend for nearly 60 years.
Obituaries

Obituaries

Daniel Bard

A celebration of life for Villager Daniel Bard will be held from 3 to 6 p.m. Saturday, March 14 at the Truman Recreation Center.
Obituaries

Peter James Chabucos

Peter Chabucos enjoyed golf and pickleball in The Villages even entering the Senior Games in pickleball.
Obituaries

Gwendolyn Marie Clubb

Gwendolyn Clubb enjoyed reading and playing cards.
Obituaries

Carl “Wayne” Bridgewater

Wayne Bridgewater was an accomplished Golden Gloves boxer. He later sparred with his sons as a learning and bonding tool. Wayne served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War.
Obituaries

Irvin (Irv) Zier

Irv Zier was passionate about his faith in Christ, his family, golfing with friends, all things gardening, and baking for everyone. He could fix anything and was an amazing card player.
Obituaries

Pamela A. Aper

Pamela Aper and her late husband, William, moved to Summerfield from Lafayette, Ind., in 1995.
Closeup Of Muhly Grass At Fenney Nature Trail After Rain

This detailed closeup of muhly grass was taken at Fenney Nature Trail after a rain shower. Thanks to Sam Boatman for sharing his photo!

Closeup Of Muhly Grass At Fenney Nature Trail After Rain
Closeup Of Muhly Grass At Fenney Nature Trail After Rain

Share your local photos with us at https://villages-news.com/contact-us!

Photos

Sunset Photobomb By Sandhill Cranes

These sandhill cranes crossed in front of this beautiful sunset right when it was photographed. Thanks to Terri Darias for sharing! Share your local photos...
Photos

Pied-Billed Grebe At Sharon Rose Wiechens Preserve

Check out this beautiful pied-billed grebe spotted at Sharon Rose Wiechens Preserve. Thanks to Sam Boatman for sharing his photo! Share your local photos with...
Photos

Bald Eagle Perched Over Sharon Rose Wiechens Nature Preserve

This bald eagle was perched overlooking Sharon Rose Wiechens Nature Preserve. Thanks to Ellenmarie Flatley for sharing her photograph! Share your local photos with us...
Photos

River Otter With Fish At Fenney Nature Trail

Take a look at this river otter catching fish at Fenney Nature Trail. Thanks to Ron Clark for sharing his photo! Share your local photos...
Photos

View From Atop TownePlace Suites By Marriott The Villages

Check out the stunning view from atop the TownePlace Suites by Marriott in The Villages. Thanks to Andrew Ditch for sharing his photo! Share your...
Photos

Female Anhinga with Armored Catfish

Look at this amazing shot of a female anhinga with an armored catfish and leaf in its mouth spotted at Fenney Nature Trail. Thanks...
Photos

Tree Frog on House in Osceola Hills

This tree frog was spotted on the side of a home in Osceola Hills. Thanks to Kristine Bosworth for sharing her photo! Share your local...
Letters to the Editor

The gates are completely useless

A Village of Sabal Chase resident, in a Letter to the Editor, makes the case that the gates in The Villages are completely useless.
Letters to the Editor

The trolls need to be leashed

A Village of Woodbury resident, in a Letter to the Editor, says it’s time for the trolls to come out of the shadows.
Letters to the Editor

Leave Villager’s yard alone

A Village of Tall Trees resident, in a Letter to the Editor, offers an opinion on a yard where the landscaping has been targeted by a troll.
Letters to the Editor

Villager applauds taste in color coordination

A Village of Belle Aire resident, in a Letter to the Editor, applauds the taste of a Villager who defied the color palette at her home.
Letters to the Editor

Villager should be forced to repaint ‘hideous’ trim

A Village of Sanibel resident is opposed to the color choice of a Villager who is begging forgiveness after defying the color palette.
64-year-old Villager jailed after lover’s spat at Brownwood

A 64-year-old Villager was jailed after a lover’s spat at Brownwood Paddock Square.
Crime

Sumter Grand employee arrested after taking man friend on wild ride

An employee at Sumter Grand in The Villages was arrested after allegedly threatening a man friend with a knife and taking him for a wild ride while he was clinging to the hood of his car.
Crime

Wisconsin sex offender takes up temporary residence in The Villages

A Wisconsin sex offender has taken up temporary residence in The Villages.
Crime

Men from Pennsylvania and Kentucky jailed after traffic stop at Pinellas Plaza 

Men from Pennsylvania and Kentucky were jailed after a traffic stop Thursday night at Pinellas Plaza in The Villages.
Crime

Woman in electric cart arrested in theft of merchandise at Wal-Mart

A woman in an electric cart was arrested in the theft of merchandise at Wal-Mart at Buffalo Ridge Plaza in The Villages.
Singer-songwriter David Olney died onstage of heart attack

The death of singer-songwriter David Olney, who suffered a heart attack and died while performing onstage, reminds us of the value of knowing CPR. Dr. Gabe Mirkin offers his thoughts.
Health

Hard living took toll on shock jock Don Imus

Hard living took a toll on shock jock Don Imus, who has died at age 79. Dr. Gabe Mirkin looks back on his life.
Health

More controversy on eggs

In the past 10 years, 60 percent of the studies on eggs and cholesterol have been funded by special interest industry groups. So are eggs good for you? Dr. Gabe Mirkin offers his unbiased opinion.
