District manager to offer glimpse into future of The Villages

District Manager Richard Baier will offer a glimpse into the future of The Villages during an address Friday morning at Laurel Manor Recreation Center.

The address will take place from 8 to 10 a.m. and residents of The Villages are welcome to attend.

In last year’s address, Baier pointed out that The Villages “proper” had grown to more than 70-square miles (Disney World is 39-square miles) and is the 17th largest municipality in Florida. The District has $2 billion in assets and it is bigger than than roughly half of the counties in the state of Florida, Baier said in the address last year.

During that speech, Baier unveiled efficiency and environmental efforts which have taken shape over the past many months. Important discussions have taken place on a solid waste management plan, the District’s fleet is being “right sized” and environmentally friendly cups are being introduced at recreation centers throughout the District.

In addition, Baier has made transparency and improved communication with residents top priorities.