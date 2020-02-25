Lake Sumter Landing restaurant closing its doors after 15 years in business

A Lake Sumter Landing restaurant is closing its doors after 15 years in business.

The Subway sandwich shop at 1070 Lake Sumter Landing will be closing for good on March 31.

A sign on the front door of the eatery directed customers to the Subway locations at Colony Plaza and Pinellas Plaza, also in The Villages.

The three locations are owned by the The Worthington Group, which lists its principal address in Leesburg and mailing address at a Post Office box in Fruitland Park, according to documents on file with the Florida Division of Corporations.