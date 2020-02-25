Summerfield man claiming to be ‘God’ tasered at Wildwood truck stop

A Summerfield man claiming to be “God” was tasered Monday morning at a Wildwood truck stop.

Sumter County sheriff’s deputies responded at 7:13 a.m. Monday to the TA Travel Center on State Road 44 where a man wearing only shorts, shoes and a yellow sheet was causing a disturbance. The man, identified as 40-year-old Richard Wayne Kohler, had attacked a man who had called 911, according to an arrest report. Kohler became combative when approached by a deputy and began screaming that he was “God.” He would not comply with the deputy’s commands and the deputy was forced to taser him.

Kohler was arrested on charges of battery and resisting arrest. He was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center on $2,000 bond.