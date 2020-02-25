Teen with merchandise tucked in bra arrested at Wal-Mart in The Villages

A teenager with merchandise tucked in her bra was arrested at Wal-Mart at Buffalo Ridge Plaza in The Villages.

Matyson Lea Moultrie, 18, of Oxford, was arrested at about noon Monday on a charge of theft after admitting her crime to a loss prevention officer at the store.

The loss prevention officer grew suspicious when Moultrie appeared to be acting “nervous,” an arrest report said. Moultrie attempted to leave the store with merchandise in her bra and a pair of pants. Her actions were captured on video surveillance.

Moultrie was arrested on a charge of theft and booked at the Sumter County Detention Center. She was released after posting $500 bond.