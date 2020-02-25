Search
Tuesday, February 25, 2020
Meta Minton
Teen with merchandise tucked in bra arrested at Wal-Mart in The Villages

A teenager with merchandise tucked in her bra was arrested at Wal-Mart at Buffalo Ridge Plaza in The Villages.
Crime

25-year-old GPS-tracking Villager jailed after nasty tiff at Ocklawaha Moose Lodge

A 25-year-old scorned Villager found herself behind bars early Monday morning after a violent scuffle with a woman who was dancing with her ex-husband at the Ocklawaha Moose Lodge.
Crime

Spruce Creek South man jailed after nasty battle with lady friend after church

A Spruce Creek South man found himself behind bars Sunday night after a nasty battle with a woman that erupted on the way home from church.
Opinions

Opinions

Dennis knew

Villager John Shewchuk, writing in an Opinion piece, remembers Villages-News.com Op-Ed writer Dennis Petrucelli.
Opinions

The trolls must be stopped

A Villager who fought the system and lost contends "trolls" are manipulating the Community Standards system and need to be stopped.
Opinions

Willie Nelson’s drummer dies of pneumonia

Dr. Gabe Mirkin looks back on the life of Paul English, who was Willie Nelson’s drummer and best friend for nearly 60 years.
Obituaries

Obituaries

Daniel Bard

A celebration of life for Villager Daniel Bard will be held from 3 to 6 p.m. Saturday, March 14 at the Truman Recreation Center.
Obituaries

Peter James Chabucos

Peter Chabucos enjoyed golf and pickleball in The Villages even entering the Senior Games in pickleball.
Obituaries

Gwendolyn Marie Clubb

Gwendolyn Clubb enjoyed reading and playing cards.
Obituaries

Carl “Wayne” Bridgewater

Wayne Bridgewater was an accomplished Golden Gloves boxer. He later sparred with his sons as a learning and bonding tool. Wayne served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War.
Obituaries

Irvin (Irv) Zier

Irv Zier was passionate about his faith in Christ, his family, golfing with friends, all things gardening, and baking for everyone. He could fix anything and was an amazing card player.
Obituaries

Pamela A. Aper

Pamela Aper and her late husband, William, moved to Summerfield from Lafayette, Ind., in 1995.
Teen with merchandise tucked in bra arrested at Wal-Mart in The Villages

Matyson Lea Moultrie

A teenager with merchandise tucked in her bra was arrested at Wal-Mart at Buffalo Ridge Plaza in The Villages.

Matyson Lea Moultrie, 18, of Oxford, was arrested at about noon Monday on a charge of theft after admitting her crime to a loss prevention officer at the store.

The loss prevention officer grew suspicious when Moultrie appeared to be acting “nervous,” an arrest report said. Moultrie attempted to leave the store with merchandise in her bra and a pair of pants. Her actions were captured on video surveillance.

Moultrie was arrested on a charge of theft and booked at the Sumter County Detention Center. She was released after posting $500 bond.

Letters

Letters to the Editor

The gates are completely useless

A Village of Sabal Chase resident, in a Letter to the Editor, makes the case that the gates in The Villages are completely useless.
Read more
Letters to the Editor

The trolls need to be leashed

A Village of Woodbury resident, in a Letter to the Editor, says it’s time for the trolls to come out of the shadows.
Read more
Letters to the Editor

Leave Villager’s yard alone

A Village of Tall Trees resident, in a Letter to the Editor, offers an opinion on a yard where the landscaping has been targeted by a troll.
Read more
Letters to the Editor

Villager applauds taste in color coordination

A Village of Belle Aire resident, in a Letter to the Editor, applauds the taste of a Villager who defied the color palette at her home.
Read more
Letters to the Editor

Villager should be forced to repaint ‘hideous’ trim

A Village of Sanibel resident is opposed to the color choice of a Villager who is begging forgiveness after defying the color palette.
Read more

Health

Health

Singer-songwriter David Olney died onstage of heart attack

The death of singer-songwriter David Olney, who suffered a heart attack and died while performing onstage, reminds us of the value of knowing CPR. Dr. Gabe Mirkin offers his thoughts.
Read more
Health

Hard living took toll on shock jock Don Imus

Hard living took a toll on shock jock Don Imus, who has died at age 79. Dr. Gabe Mirkin looks back on his life.
Read more
Health

More controversy on eggs

In the past 10 years, 60 percent of the studies on eggs and cholesterol have been funded by special interest industry groups. So are eggs good for you? Dr. Gabe Mirkin offers his unbiased opinion.
Read more
