Villagers flock to Lake Sumter Landing for annual Mardi Gras celebration

Villagers from throughout Florida’s Friendliest Hometown – decked out in green, purple and gold beads – packed into Lake Sumter Landing on Tuesday night to enjoy the annual Mardi Gras celebration.

The Fat Tuesday festivities got under way at 4 p.m. Entertainers on the main stage included Stu Okra and the Fixins and the 2nd Line Mardi Gras band.

Meanwhile, as Villagers mingled and enjoyed beer and Cajun-themed treats, additional entertainment was provided by resident performing groups that included Aloha ‘O Ka Hula dancers, Sweet & Sassy line dancers, Mystic Jewels Dance Troupe and The Original Villages Belly Dancers.