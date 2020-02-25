Villagers with dogs urinating in street causing uproar in Village of McClure

Wildwood commissioners are grappling with a neighborhood dispute over urinating dogs.

A couple that owns two dogs near Downey Lane and Yerk Street in the Village of McClure has trained them to urinate in the middle of the street by throwing treats or food into the street.

The practice has raised the ire of neighbors who must drive or walk through or around it

City Administrator Jason McHugh researched other cities in an effort to come up with an ordinance to address the issue. Wildwood currently just requires leashes for dogs.

“I don’t want to create a new problem to address this problem,” he said. “I don’t want to create an enforcement issue.”

Mayor Ed Wolf agreed.

“I don’t want to pay an officer to investigate someone’s dog,” he said.

With Wildwood’s population growing rapidly, Wolf said he did not want to create an ordinance to address the specific situation that would cause problems for other residents.

Commissioner Joe Elliott made a motion for McHugh to draft an ordinance to deal with the specific problem in McClure, but the motion died for the lack of a second.

Police Chief Randy Parmer said he met with one of the dog owners, who told him that the grass turns yellow if the dogs urinate in the yard so they are trained to go into the street.

Parmer said the dog owner didn’t express much concern for the neighbors.

“They don’t have any real intent on changing their habits,” he said.