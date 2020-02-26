Gift Gallery ribbon cutting set at The Villages Regional Hospital

The Gift Gallery at the UF Health The Villages Regional Hospital will celebrate its grand reopening and ribbon cutting at 9 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 27 .

The Gallery, located just off the main lobby of the hospital, has been totally renovated and includes a wide selection of exciting new merchandise. The event is sponsored by UF Health The Villages Hospital Auxiliary Foundation. Proceeds from the Gift Gallery go to the Foundation, which in turn supports the hospital through the purchase of state-of-the-art equipment and facilities.

Visitors to the Gift Gallery on Thursday, Feb. 27 and Friday, Feb. 28, can register to win one of several gifts. The drawing will be held on Friday at 4 p.m.

“Our hope is to provide a great place to shop for customers who want that special something or need a card, a magazine or a thoughtful gift for a patient. And, of course, purchases support a great cause,” Gallery Chairperson Joe LaLonde said.