New Jimmy John’s sandwich shop open at Spruce Creek

A new Jimmy John’s sandwich shop is now open in Summerfield.

The popular sandwich shop is located at 17860 SE 109TH Ave. at the Spruce Creek Terrace Shoppes.

Jimmy John’s boasts made-to-order sandwiches which feature fresh-baked bread, all natural meats and hand-sliced vegetables.

In 1983, the first Jimmy John’s opened in a garage in Charleston, Ill. Paying $200 a month in rent, owner Jimmy John Liautaud could only afford used equipment consisting of a refrigerator, a chest freezer, an oven and a meat slicer.

The store was able to realize a profit its first year of business, despite the poor location of the store, due to Jimmy John’s willingness to deliver his sandwiches to the nearby dorms at Eastern Illinois University, as well as his handing out free samples for marketing purposes.

Today, there are more 3,000 Jimmy John’s locations in the United States.