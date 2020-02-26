Samuel I. Root, Ph.D

Samuel I. “Sam” Root, Ph.D, 89, The Villages, Florida passed away on February 24, 2020 at his residence under the care of his loving family.

Sam was born on March 1, 1930 in Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada to his parents Sheppy Root and Rose (Olasker) Root. He was a former Geologist who had worked in the Oils and Gas Industry. He and his loving wife Esther moved to The Villages 3 years ago from Wooster, Ohio. He was a member of Temple Shalom of Central Florida. He was a member of the American Association of Petroleum Geologists (A.A.P.G.), and Geological Society of America (G.S.A.). Sam graduated with his Doctorate from Ohio State University.

He is survived by his loving wife of 67 ½ years: Esther Root of The Villages, FL; a daughter: Sharon Spiegel and her husband Walter of Cincinnati, OH; two sons: Malcolm Root and his wife Lori of Tampa, FL and Joel Root and his wife Donna of Philadelphia, PA; seven grandchildren; six great grandchildren.

A Celebration of Life Memorial Service will be held on Sunday, March 8, 2020 at 10:30AM at Temple Shalom of Central Florida in Oxford, Florida.