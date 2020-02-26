Search
Home Obituaries
Wednesday, February 26, 2020
Staff Report
64.9 F
The Villages

Latest Posts

News

Villagers with dogs urinating in street causing uproar in Village of McClure

Wildwood commissioners are grappling with a neighborhood dispute over urinating dogs. Villages-News.com's Marv Balousek has the story.
Read more
News

Wildwood commissioners pave way for massive expansion of The Villages

Paving the way for massive expansion of The Villages southward to Center Hill, Wildwood commissioners gave final approval Monday to several ordinances, including the rezoning of 12,513 acres.
Read more
News

Lake Sumter Landing restaurant closing its doors after 15 years in business

A Lake Sumter Landing restaurant is closing its doors after 15 years in business. Villages-News.com's David Towns has details.
Read more

Opinions

Opinions

Dennis knew

Villager John Shewchuk, writing in an Opinion piece, remembers Villages-News.com Op-Ed writer Dennis Petrucelli.
Read more
Opinions

The trolls must be stopped

A Villager who fought the system and lost contends "trolls" are manipulating the Community Standards system and need to be stopped.
Read more
Opinions

Willie Nelson’s drummer dies of pneumonia

Dr. Gabe Mirkin looks back on the life of Paul English, who was Willie Nelson’s drummer and best friend for nearly 60 years.
Read more

Obituaries

Obituaries

Samuel I. Root, Ph.D

Sam Root and his loving wife, Esther, moved to The Villages three years ago from Wooster, Ohio. He was a member of Temple Shalom of Central Florida.
Read more
Obituaries

Daniel Bard

A celebration of life for Villager Daniel Bard will be held from 3 to 6 p.m. Saturday, March 14 at the Truman Recreation Center.
Read more
Obituaries

Peter James Chabucos

Peter Chabucos enjoyed golf and pickleball in The Villages even entering the Senior Games in pickleball.
Read more
Obituaries

Gwendolyn Marie Clubb

Gwendolyn Clubb enjoyed reading and playing cards.
Read more
Obituaries

Carl “Wayne” Bridgewater

Wayne Bridgewater was an accomplished Golden Gloves boxer. He later sparred with his sons as a learning and bonding tool. Wayne served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War.
Read more
Obituaries

Irvin (Irv) Zier

Irv Zier was passionate about his faith in Christ, his family, golfing with friends, all things gardening, and baking for everyone. He could fix anything and was an amazing card player.
Read more

Samuel I. Root, Ph.D

Samuel Root

Samuel I. “Sam” Root, Ph.D, 89, The Villages, Florida passed away on February 24, 2020 at his residence under the care of his loving family.

Sam was born on March 1, 1930 in Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada to his parents Sheppy Root and Rose (Olasker) Root. He was a former Geologist who had worked in the Oils and Gas Industry. He and his loving wife Esther moved to The Villages 3 years ago from Wooster, Ohio. He was a member of Temple Shalom of Central Florida. He was a member of the American Association of Petroleum Geologists (A.A.P.G.), and Geological Society of America (G.S.A.). Sam graduated with his Doctorate from Ohio State University.

He is survived by his loving wife of 67 ½ years: Esther Root of The Villages, FL; a daughter: Sharon Spiegel and her husband Walter of Cincinnati, OH; two sons: Malcolm Root and his wife Lori of Tampa, FL and Joel Root and his wife Donna of Philadelphia, PA; seven grandchildren; six great grandchildren.

A Celebration of Life Memorial Service will be held on Sunday, March 8, 2020 at 10:30AM at Temple Shalom of Central Florida in Oxford, Florida.

Related Articles

Obituaries

Daniel Bard

A celebration of life for Villager Daniel Bard will be held from 3 to 6 p.m. Saturday, March 14 at the Truman Recreation Center.
Read more
Obituaries

Peter James Chabucos

Peter Chabucos enjoyed golf and pickleball in The Villages even entering the Senior Games in pickleball.
Read more
Obituaries

Gwendolyn Marie Clubb

Gwendolyn Clubb enjoyed reading and playing cards.
Read more
Obituaries

Carl “Wayne” Bridgewater

Wayne Bridgewater was an accomplished Golden Gloves boxer. He later sparred with his sons as a learning and bonding tool. Wayne served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War.
Read more
Obituaries

Irvin (Irv) Zier

Irv Zier was passionate about his faith in Christ, his family, golfing with friends, all things gardening, and baking for everyone. He could fix anything and was an amazing card player.
Read more
Obituaries

Pamela A. Aper

Pamela Aper and her late husband, William, moved to Summerfield from Lafayette, Ind., in 1995.
Read more
Obituaries

LaSalle Elaine Gilmore

Elaine Gilmore enjoyed traveling around the world, gathering mementos and memories with her friends. She also loved to bowl in leagues with her friends and co-workers.
Read more
Staff Report

Latest Posts

Obituaries

Samuel I. Root, Ph.D

Sam Root and his loving wife, Esther, moved to The Villages three years ago from Wooster, Ohio. He was a member of Temple Shalom of Central Florida.
Read more
Town Square Entertainment

Live square entertainment for Wednesday, February 26

Think Big Band Brownwood Paddock Square  |  5:00 PM MPiRE Lake Sumter Landing Market Square  |  5:00 PM Indigo Spanish Springs Town Square  |  5:00 PM
Read more
News

Villagers with dogs urinating in street causing uproar in Village of McClure

Wildwood commissioners are grappling with a neighborhood dispute over urinating dogs. Villages-News.com's Marv Balousek has the story.
Read more
News

Wildwood commissioners pave way for massive expansion of The Villages

Paving the way for massive expansion of The Villages southward to Center Hill, Wildwood commissioners gave final approval Monday to several ordinances, including the rezoning of 12,513 acres.
Read more

Letters

Letters to the Editor

The gates are completely useless

A Village of Sabal Chase resident, in a Letter to the Editor, makes the case that the gates in The Villages are completely useless.
Read more
Letters to the Editor

The trolls need to be leashed

A Village of Woodbury resident, in a Letter to the Editor, says it’s time for the trolls to come out of the shadows.
Read more
Letters to the Editor

Leave Villager’s yard alone

A Village of Tall Trees resident, in a Letter to the Editor, offers an opinion on a yard where the landscaping has been targeted by a troll.
Read more
Letters to the Editor

Villager applauds taste in color coordination

A Village of Belle Aire resident, in a Letter to the Editor, applauds the taste of a Villager who defied the color palette at her home.
Read more
Letters to the Editor

Villager should be forced to repaint ‘hideous’ trim

A Village of Sanibel resident is opposed to the color choice of a Villager who is begging forgiveness after defying the color palette.
Read more

Crime

Crime

Teen with merchandise tucked in bra arrested at Wal-Mart in The Villages

A teenager with merchandise tucked in her bra was arrested at Wal-Mart at Buffalo Ridge Plaza in The Villages.
Read more
Crime

25-year-old GPS-tracking Villager jailed after nasty tiff at Ocklawaha Moose Lodge

A 25-year-old scorned Villager found herself behind bars early Monday morning after a violent scuffle with a woman who was dancing with her ex-husband at the Ocklawaha Moose Lodge.
Read more
Crime

Spruce Creek South man jailed after nasty battle with lady friend after church

A Spruce Creek South man found himself behind bars Sunday night after a nasty battle with a woman that erupted on the way home from church.
Read more
Crime

Summerfield man claiming to be ‘God’ tasered at Wildwood truck stop

A Summerfield man claiming to be “God” was tasered Monday morning at a Wildwood truck stop.
Read more
Crime

64-year-old Villager jailed after lover’s spat at Brownwood

A 64-year-old Villager was jailed after a lover’s spat at Brownwood Paddock Square.
Read more

Health

Health

Singer-songwriter David Olney died onstage of heart attack

The death of singer-songwriter David Olney, who suffered a heart attack and died while performing onstage, reminds us of the value of knowing CPR. Dr. Gabe Mirkin offers his thoughts.
Read more
Health

Hard living took toll on shock jock Don Imus

Hard living took a toll on shock jock Don Imus, who has died at age 79. Dr. Gabe Mirkin looks back on his life.
Read more
Health

More controversy on eggs

In the past 10 years, 60 percent of the studies on eggs and cholesterol have been funded by special interest industry groups. So are eggs good for you? Dr. Gabe Mirkin offers his unbiased opinion.
Read more
© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv