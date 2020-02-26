Sumter County awards $347,723 bid for work at animal services building

A contract for improvements at Sumter County’s animal services building was among nine contracts approved Tuesday by commissioners.

They awarded a $347,723 contract to Daly & Zilch of Florida for the improvements.

A block building will be added to the current animal services wooden structure that will include a laundry room, medical treatment and euthanasia room and a food storage area.

The project is part of the county’s continuing efforts to upgrade animal services, which included the addition of three animal control officers earlier this month.

A $3 million contract for rehabilitation work on Morse Boulevard from south of Odell Circle to State Road 44 was awarded to C.W. Roberts Contracting. The work is part of ongoing work on Morse and Buena Vista boulevards.

Commissioners amended an agreement to provide a local match for construction of a MAPEI manufacturing plant in Wildwood. The company, which makes adhesives, sealants and chemical products, has increased its spending to $21 million from $5.1 million, but will create fewer jobs than expected due to automation.

Commissioners also awarded a $5,150 contract to the Lunz Group for security upgrades at the Sumter County Courthouse. The contract includes examining security deficiencies and developing a concept plan to address them, which may include changing the floor plan.

Matching county funds of $2,328 will be provided for a $15,521 grant from the Federal Cybersecurty Elections Initiatives program to upgrade election security. The county is required to spend at least 15 percent of the grant in matching funds.

The county was able to save $630,863 on its jail expansion project, reducing the amount to about $16.4 million. The reduction will save taxpayers $207,519.

A $149,480 design services contract for safety improvements on County Road 478 from U.S. 301 to the southern city limits of Center Hill was awarded to consulting firm Eisman & Russo.

Sumter County will piggyback on a Lake County contract for concrete work by Leesburg Concrete Co. to build restrooms at Sumterville Community Park.

The county reached agreement with Lake Sumter Mixed Use Development near county roads 466 and 100 to install a traffic signal at the intersection as well as turn lanes on both roads.