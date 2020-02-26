Sumter County jailer arrested on child pornography charges

The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a correctional officer employed at the Sumter County Detention Center stemming from a cybertip regarding suspected child pornography.

Andrew Taylor Thomas Wills, 27, a correctional officer employed at the Sumter County Detention Center since Sept. 10, has been charged with two counts of distribution of child pornography.

The cybertip information was based upon a digital image, which had been uploaded to the social media website known as Discord. The image depicted a female child appearing to be between 9 and 12 years of age. Subpoena information ultimately led detectives to Wills’ residence in Wildwood. Detectives from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office on Feb. 11 served a search warrant at Wills’ residence and seized electronics equipment for analysis.

Detectives were ultimately able to tie Wills to the original image uploaded to Discord. Wills had been on administrative leave since Feb. 11, and on Wednesday he was arrested at the sheriff’s office.

Sheriff Bill Farmer said Andrew Wills’ employment has been terminated.

Wills was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center. Bond was set at $4,000.

Sheriff Farmer said he was “disappointed and saddened that this involved one of our own but it’s important that we take action and ensure our community trust.”

The investigation is still open and additional charges are possible.