Sumter County Public Works Department receives reaccreditation

The Sumter County Public Works Department has received full reaccreditation by the American Public Works Association. This reaccreditation formally verifies and recognizes that the agency is in full compliance with the recommended management practices set forth in APWA’s Public Works Management Practices Manual.

Open to all governmental agencies with responsibilities for public works functions, initial accreditation from APWA is for a four-year period, during which time semi-annual updates will be required to demonstrate continuing compliance. After that time, there is a reaccreditation process that builds on the original accreditation, encouraging continuous improvement and compliance with newly identified practices.

The purpose of accreditation is to promote excellence in the operation and management of a public works agency, its programs, and employees. Accreditation is designed to assist the agency in continuous improvement of operations and management, and in providing a valid and objective evaluation of agency programs as a service to the public and the profession.

The Sumter County Public Works Department gained its first reaccreditation through the American Public Works Association.

“The reaccreditation recognition by APWA reflects the dedication from all the Sumter County’s employees and their focus on continuous improvement, excellence and customer service,” said Public Works Director/County Engineer Deborah Snyder.

The public works department received a formal award of the reaccreditation by APWA’s Accreditation Council for the first time. There are currently 153 agencies accredited across North America, including Sumter County. In Florida, only 16 agencies hold this honor.