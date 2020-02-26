Search
Wednesday, February 26, 2020
Larry D. Croom
Sumter County trying to resolve conflict over campaign signs

With primary elections coming up next month, Sumter County is trying to resolve a conflict between a county ordinance and state law regarding the placement of campaign signs.
News

Visually impaired residents to point out area of concern near town square

Visually impaired residents of The Villages will hold an event next month to point out an area of concern near a town square.
Crime

Man once tied to notorious drug house in The Villages back in jail

A man once tied to a notorious drug house in The Villages has landed back behind bars.
Opinions

Opinions

Governor DeSantis announces housing help for soldiers and veterans

Congressman Daniel Webster explains an initiative that will help provide a housing loan program for military and veterans.
Opinions

Dennis knew

Villager John Shewchuk, writing in an Opinion piece, remembers Villages-News.com Op-Ed writer Dennis Petrucelli.
Opinions

The trolls must be stopped

A Villager who fought the system and lost contends "trolls" are manipulating the Community Standards system and need to be stopped.
Opinions

Willie Nelson’s drummer dies of pneumonia

Dr. Gabe Mirkin looks back on the life of Paul English, who was Willie Nelson’s drummer and best friend for nearly 60 years.
Opinions

Villages Developer should take interest in need for affordable housing

There’s a massive shortage of affordable housing in the tri-county area surrounding The Villages and it’s time for government leaders – along with the Developer of the mega-retirement community – to step up to the plate and fix the problem.
News

Villages Fire Department unveils newly renovated station housing 95-foot tower truck

Firefighters, dignitaries, Villagers and residents of the nearby Serenades memory-care facility attended a ribbon-cutting event Wednesday to celebrate the renovation of Villages Public Safety Fire Station 40.
Crime

Sumter County jailer arrested on child pornography charges

The Sumter County Sheriff's Office has arrested a correctional officer employed at the Sumter County Detention Center stemming from a cybertip regarding suspected child pornography.
News

Sumter County awards $347,723 bid for work at animal services building

A contract for improvements at Sumter County's animal services building was among nine contracts approved Tuesday by commissioners. Villages-News.com's Marv Balousek has details.
News

Sumter County Public Works Department receives reaccreditation

The Sumter County Public Works Department has received full reaccreditation by the American Public Works Association.
News

Gift Gallery ribbon cutting set at The Villages Regional Hospital

The Gift Gallery at the UF Health The Villages Regional Hospital will celebrate its grand reopening and ribbon cutting.
News

Pennecamp Neighborhood Adult Pool will be closed in March

The Pennecamp Neighborhood Adult Pool and outdoor facilities. We've got the dates.
Obituaries

Obituaries

Daniel Bard

A celebration of life for Villager Daniel Bard will be held from 3 to 6 p.m. Saturday, March 14 at the Truman Recreation Center.
Obituaries

Samuel I. Root, Ph.D

Sam Root and his loving wife, Esther, moved to The Villages three years ago from Wooster, Ohio. He was a member of Temple Shalom of Central Florida.
Obituaries

Peter James Chabucos

Peter Chabucos enjoyed golf and pickleball in The Villages even entering the Senior Games in pickleball.
Obituaries

Gwendolyn Marie Clubb

Gwendolyn Clubb enjoyed reading and playing cards.
Obituaries

Carl “Wayne” Bridgewater

Wayne Bridgewater was an accomplished Golden Gloves boxer. He later sparred with his sons as a learning and bonding tool. Wayne served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War.
Obituaries

Irvin (Irv) Zier

Irv Zier was passionate about his faith in Christ, his family, golfing with friends, all things gardening, and baking for everyone. He could fix anything and was an amazing card player.
Villages Fire Department unveils newly renovated station housing 95-foot tower truck

Firefighters, dignitaries, Villagers and residents of the nearby Serenades memory-care facility attended a ribbon-cutting event Wednesday to celebrate the renovation of Villages Public Safety Fire Station 40.

Fire Chief Edmund Cain and Village Center Community Development District Chairman Steve Kurtz cut the ribbon on Wednesday afternoon to celebrate the renovations at Fire Station 40 on Parr Drive.

A recently completed $1.9-million renovation added about 4,600 square feet to Villages Public Station 40, which is located at 2455 Parr Drive near The Villages High School and the Village of Belvedere.

The station, located at 2455 Parr Drive near The Villages High School and the Village of Belvedere, was renovated to make room for a 95-foot aerial platform truck that’s needed because of several nearby multi-story buildings. Having the aerial truck at the station within a two-and-a-half-mile radius of those facilities could help improve the fire department’s Insurance Service Office (ISO) rating from 2 to 1, which possibly could result in savings on homeowners insurance for Villagers in the area as well.

District Public Safety Fire Chief Edmund Cain said the two-year, $1.9-million renovation added about 4,600 square feet and the crews stationed there couldn’t be happier.

“They are ecstatic,” he said. “I haven’t heard one negative out of anybody.”

A battalion chief’s vehicle and a 95-foot platform truck are stationed at the newly renovated Villages Public Safety Station 40 on Parr Drive.

Engine 40 is the primary apparatus that will run fire and medical calls from the newly renovated Station 40 on Parr Drive.

Cain added that the tower truck, which was built by E-One in Ocala, carries 500 gallons of water, can function as an engine and is a license paramedic unit in the state of Florida.

“But the biggest thing is that it has a 95-foot reach on that bucket,” he said, adding that a nozzle for dispersing large amounts of water also is mounted on the bucket at the top of the tower.

District Manager Richard Baier speaks to a small crowd before the ribbon-cutting event at Villages Fire Station 40 on Wednesday afternoon.

A crowd of Villagers and residents of the nearby Serenades memory-care facility attended a ribbon-cutting event Wednesday to celebrate the renovation of Villages Public Safety Fire Station 40.

District Manager Richard Baier said he was extremely pleased with the way the renovated fire station turned out – and the fact that it came in under budget.

“That was phenomenal,” he said.

Baier added that he’s thrilled to have the tower truck in its new home near the multi-story structures in the area where “stellar” customer service will be provided by Villages firefighters and paramedics.

The large kitchen at Fire Station 40 includes refrigerators for each shift that works at the facility.

The sleeping quarters at Fire Station 40 on Parr Drive in The Villages.

“My biggest goal in providing District services is making sure that we never, never overlook the critical services that we provide through The Villages Public Safety Department,” he said.

Both Cain and Baier said they’re also happy to see the fire department maintaining an average response time of about 4 minutes and 27 seconds. Both agreed that such a fast response time – many departments across the country average between seven and eight minutes – speaks volumes of the commitment to Villages residents.

The Villages Public Safety Honor Guard raises the flag at Station 40 on Wednesday afternoon.

Villages Public Safety Lt. Eric Williamson, right, and firefighter/EMT Jacob May prepare to return to Station 51 after attending the ribbon-cutting event at Station 40 on Wednesday afternoon.

“It’s delivering a high-grade service to the public – a professional service in a very short period of time,” Cain said.

Baier agreed.

“It says that the health, welfare and safety of our residents is of paramount importance,” he said, “and also that we put that first as one of our priorities.”

Station 40, originally built about 15 years ago, shown prior to the recent renovations that added 4,600 square feet to hold a 95-foot platform truck.

Letters

Letters to the Editor

The homeowner likes it and she is happy with it

A painter in The Villages weighs in on a Villager’s controversial paint color.
Letters to the Editor

Neighbor’s ugly paint jobs proves costly to Villager

A Village of McClure resident moved “down south,” but selling his house in the northern section of The Villages proved costly due to a neighbor’s ugly paint job.
Letters to the Editor

The color palette isn’t always correct

A Village of Hillsborough resident, in a Letter to the Editor, points to a house that may be on the color palette, but that doesn’t make it palatable to the neighbors
Letters to the Editor

The gates are completely useless

A Village of Sabal Chase resident, in a Letter to the Editor, makes the case that the gates in The Villages are completely useless.
Letters to the Editor

The trolls need to be leashed

A Village of Woodbury resident, in a Letter to the Editor, says it’s time for the trolls to come out of the shadows.
Crime

Crime

Man once tied to notorious drug house in The Villages back in jail

A man once tied to a notorious drug house in The Villages has landed back behind bars.
Crime

Sumter County jailer arrested on child pornography charges

The Sumter County Sheriff's Office has arrested a correctional officer employed at the Sumter County Detention Center stemming from a cybertip regarding suspected child pornography.
Crime

Teen with merchandise tucked in bra arrested at Wal-Mart in The Villages

A teenager with merchandise tucked in her bra was arrested at Wal-Mart at Buffalo Ridge Plaza in The Villages.
Crime

25-year-old GPS-tracking Villager jailed after nasty tiff at Ocklawaha Moose Lodge

A 25-year-old scorned Villager found herself behind bars early Monday morning after a violent scuffle with a woman who was dancing with her ex-husband at the Ocklawaha Moose Lodge.
Crime

Spruce Creek South man jailed after nasty battle with lady friend after church

A Spruce Creek South man found himself behind bars Sunday night after a nasty battle with a woman that erupted on the way home from church.
Business

Business

New Jimmy John’s sandwich shop open at Spruce Creek

A new Jimmy John’s sandwich shop is now open in Summerfield. Villages-News.com's David Towns stopped by for a sample.
Business

Wildwood native to manage new ER facility at Trailwinds Village

The mayor of Wildwood took great pride as he watched a native of the city help cut the ribbon Thursday on the new Ocala Health ER facility at Trailwinds Village. Villages-News.com's David Towns was there and has the story.
Business

Wildwood company awarded $1.6 million contract to build storage hangars at Leesburg airport

Leesburg commissioners gave their blessings Monday night to an agreement with a Wildwood construction company to build and furnish two aircraft storage hangars at Leesburg International Airport.
Health

Health

Singer-songwriter David Olney died onstage of heart attack

The death of singer-songwriter David Olney, who suffered a heart attack and died while performing onstage, reminds us of the value of knowing CPR. Dr. Gabe Mirkin offers his thoughts.
Health

Hard living took toll on shock jock Don Imus

Hard living took a toll on shock jock Don Imus, who has died at age 79. Dr. Gabe Mirkin looks back on his life.
Health

More controversy on eggs

In the past 10 years, 60 percent of the studies on eggs and cholesterol have been funded by special interest industry groups. So are eggs good for you? Dr. Gabe Mirkin offers his unbiased opinion.
Follow us on Instagram