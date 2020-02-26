Visually impaired residents to point out area of concern near town square

Visually impaired residents of The Villages will hold an event next month to point out an area of concern near a town square.

The Villages Visually Impaired Persons Support Group will hold its second annual “Positive Loitering Event” from 2 to 4 p.m. Monday, March 23 at the intersection of Del Mar Drive and Avenida Central near Spanish Springs.

“Because of it’s proximity to a town square, the Village of Del Mar has several low vision residents that live there. It’s within easy walking distance to shopping, but walking to the store is not safe for them. Last year a vision impaired man with a white cane, walking in a crosswalk was struck by a motorist,” said Donna Evans, president of The Villages Visually Impaired Persons Support Group.

The lack of sidewalks and crosswalks and the intersections with no pedestrian signals make walking anywhere in The Villages a safety issue, she said.

“The golf cart paths have also proven to be dangerous for pedestrians, especially for the vision impaired.

The agencies that could affect improvements have refused to do so, Evans added.