29-year-old killed in head-on collision on U.S. 301

A 29-year-old man was killed in a head-on crash early Thursday morning on U.S. 301 near Coleman.

Gibran Harold of Ocala was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash which occurred at 3:13 a.m. on U.S. 301 near its intersection with County Road 523, according to an accident report from the Florida Highway Patrol.

The Forest High School graduate had been southbound on U.S. 301 when his 2006 Hyundai Sonata crossed the center line and struck a northbound 2013 Mack truck loaded with rocks and driven by James Joseph Pinson II, 34, of Center Hill. He escaped injury in the crash.

Harold attended Marion Technical Institute and worked as an automotive technician at Wildwood Tire Co., according to his Facebook page.