Anne Caimano of Hamburg, New York, formerly of The Villages, Florida and Eden, New York, died Sunday February 23, 2020 after a long illness at the age of 78. She was predeceased by her husband James V. Caimano.

Anne was born May 12, 1941 in Buffalo, New York the daughter of Stanley and Cecilia (nee Krakowiak) Wesolowski, cherished sister of Mary J. Bernacki and sister of the late Michael Wesolowski.

She was a graduate of Villa Maria Academy, where she made several life-long “CLUB” girl friends that she remained close with and treasured for her lifetime.

Anne went on to later work as a secretary and office manager for Ogden Allied Services for the NFL Buffalo Bills during the 1990’s, during which time she developed her longtime love of sports. This led her to attend all four Buffalo Bills appearances during the legendary 4-Straight Bills Super Bowl Runs.

After retirement, Anne and her husband Jim moved from WNY to The Villages in Florida where they made another invaluable set of friends that Anne valued so deeply.

Anne is survived by her four children: James V. (Sonya) of Sudbury, MA, Michael D. (Maureen) of Clarence, NY, Janine M. (Nils Wikman) of Springville, NY, and Anthony J. of Hamburg, NY; her most loving sister Mary J. Bernacki of Buffalo, NY; her niece Jennifer Smith; nephews Jeffrey and Jonathan Bernacki; four grandchildren- Jonathan Caimano, William Bailey Caimano, Isabella Caimano, and James V. Caimano, Jr.

Flowers gratefully declined. Services will be held at a later date to be announced by the family.