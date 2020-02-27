Daniel Bard

Villager Daniel Pries Bard made his transition on January 18, 2020. He was born in Milwaukee October, 1940. Exactly seventy nine years later a diagnosis of metastatic prostate cancer was confirmed at Mayo Clinic, Rochester.

Ironically, Dan has helped many men (and women) through this experience in his role as facilitator for The Villages Prostate Cancer Education and Support Group.

A celebration of life will be held from 3 to 6 p.m. Saturday, March 14 at the Truman Recreation Center.

Dan’s career was in sales/marketing with The Pillsbury Company, Minneapolis.

He is survived by wife Sally, four children, John, wife Pam and daughters, Amela and Amanda; Patrick and son, Corey; Barbra Stabno, husband Tim and daughters, Macey and Nicolette; Nathan, wife Katie and sons, Rocky and Levy; and four exceptional great grandchildren.

Thank you for the many family and friends who have prayed and supported him during his difficult journey.