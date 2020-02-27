Search
Home Obituaries
Thursday, February 27, 2020
Staff Report
55.8 F
The Villages

Top Story

News

Fruitland Park OKs sewer line plan to encourage growth in Urick Street corridor

Fruitland Park commissioners adopted a plan Thursday for wastewater improvements in the Urick Road area.
Read more
Read More Headlines

Letters

Letters to the Editor

Trolls should not hide behind cloak of protection

A Village of Mallory Square resident, in a Letter to the Editor, says trolls should not hide behind a cloak of protection.
Read more
Letters to the Editor

It’s time to revise anonymous complaint policy

A Village of Silver Lake resident, says the anonymous complaint policy should be revised. Read his Letter to the Editor.
Read more
Read More Letters

Around Florida

Around Florida

Leesburg firefighters honored for life-saving efforts on teenager injured in vehicle crash

Two Leesburg firefighters have been honored by Arnold Palmer Hospital for Children with a 2019 Life Saving Award.
Read more

Obituaries

Obituaries

Daniel Bard

A celebration of life for Villager Daniel Bard will be held from 3 to 6 p.m. Saturday, March 14 at the Truman Recreation Center.
Read more
Read More Obituaries

Health

Health

Singer-songwriter David Olney died onstage of heart attack

The death of singer-songwriter David Olney, who suffered a heart attack and died while performing onstage, reminds us of the value of knowing CPR. Dr. Gabe Mirkin offers his thoughts.
Read more
Read More Health

Business

Business

New Jimmy John’s sandwich shop open at Spruce Creek

A new Jimmy John’s sandwich shop is now open in Summerfield. Villages-News.com's David Towns stopped by for a sample.
Read more
Read More Business

Daniel Bard

Villager Daniel Pries Bard made his transition on January 18, 2020. He was born in Milwaukee October, 1940. Exactly seventy nine years later a diagnosis of metastatic prostate cancer was confirmed at Mayo Clinic, Rochester.

Ironically, Dan has helped many men (and women) through this experience in his role as facilitator for The Villages Prostate Cancer Education and Support Group.

A celebration of life will be held from 3 to 6 p.m. Saturday, March 14 at the Truman Recreation Center.

Daniel Bard

Dan’s career was in sales/marketing with The Pillsbury Company, Minneapolis.

He is survived by wife Sally, four children, John, wife Pam and daughters, Amela and Amanda; Patrick and son, Corey; Barbra Stabno, husband Tim and daughters, Macey and Nicolette; Nathan, wife Katie and sons, Rocky and Levy; and four exceptional great grandchildren.

Thank you for the many family and friends who have prayed and supported him during his difficult journey.

Related Articles

Obituaries

Anne Caimano

Anne Caimano attended all four of the Buffalo Bills' consecutive Super Bowl appearances during the 1990s.
Read more
Obituaries

William Lawrence Beach Jr.

William Beach was an amazing son, brother, uncle and friends, and he will be truly missed by everyone who knew him.
Read more
Obituaries

Milton “Tommy” Miller

Tommy Miller was a member and past president of the Shriners Organization of Sumter County. He was an ambassador of the Glenview Golf Course. 
Read more
Obituaries

Samuel I. Root, Ph.D

Sam Root and his loving wife, Esther, moved to The Villages three years ago from Wooster, Ohio. He was a member of Temple Shalom of Central Florida.
Read more
Obituaries

Peter James Chabucos

Peter Chabucos enjoyed golf and pickleball in The Villages even entering the Senior Games in pickleball.
Read more
Obituaries

Gwendolyn Marie Clubb

Gwendolyn Clubb enjoyed reading and playing cards.
Read more
Obituaries

Carl “Wayne” Bridgewater

Wayne Bridgewater was an accomplished Golden Gloves boxer. He later sparred with his sons as a learning and bonding tool. Wayne served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War.
Read more
Staff Report

Latest Posts

News

Fruitland Park OKs sewer line plan to encourage growth in Urick Street corridor

Fruitland Park commissioners adopted a plan Thursday for wastewater improvements in the Urick Road area.
Read more
Photos

Great Horned Owl Atop the Trolley Barn at Lake Sumter Landing

Check out this stunning silhouette of a great horned owl standing atop the trolley barn at Lake Sumter Landing. Thanks to Ron Clark for...
Read more
Letters to the Editor

Trolls should not hide behind cloak of protection

A Village of Mallory Square resident, in a Letter to the Editor, says trolls should not hide behind a cloak of protection.
Read more
Obituaries

Daniel Bard

A celebration of life for Villager Daniel Bard will be held from 3 to 6 p.m. Saturday, March 14 at the Truman Recreation Center.
Read more
Subscribe to our email newsletter

More Headlines

News

29-year-old killed in head-on collision on U.S. 301

A 29-year-old man was killed in a head-on crash early Thursday morning on U.S. 301 near Coleman.
Read more
News

Summerfield man killed in crash involving Villager behind Stonecrest

A Summerfield man was killed in a four-vehicle crash involving a Villager on Wednesday afternoon on County Road 42 behind the Stonecrest community.
Read more
Read More Headlines

Photos

Opinions

Opinions

CDD 5 supervisors could be setting dangerous precedent

A Villager, writing in an Opinion piece, warns that the Community Development District 5 Board of Supervisors could be setting a dangerous precedent when it comes to a paint job that went off the color palette.
Read more
Read More Opinions

Crime

Crime

Man once tied to notorious drug house in The Villages back in jail

A man once tied to a notorious drug house in The Villages has landed back behind bars.
Read more
Crime

Sumter County jailer arrested on child pornography charges

The Sumter County Sheriff's Office has arrested a correctional officer employed at the Sumter County Detention Center stemming from a cybertip regarding suspected child pornography.
Read more
Read More Crime

Subscribe!

Click here to subscribe to our email newsletter

Follow us on social

48,931FansLike
0FollowersFollow
2,019FollowersFollow

Sections

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square Entertainment
The Villages
clear sky
55.8 ° F
61 °
51 °
66 %
1.5mph
1 %
Fri
58 °
Sat
62 °
Sun
66 °
Mon
73 °
Tue
66 °

Follow us on Instagram