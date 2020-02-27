Employee reports damage to golf cart while parked at restaurant in The Villages

An employee reported his golf cart was damaged while it was parked at a restaurant in The Villages.

The 23-year-old man who lives in the Village of Del Mar drove his tan 2013 electric Club Club golf cart at about 2 p.m. Saturday to the parking lot behind Demshar’s restaurant at Spanish Springs Town Square, according to an incident report from the Lady Lake Police Department.

He returned at about 8:10 p.m. to his golf cart and found a note that said, “Golf Cart for Sale $23.” It was written in blue ink on a small piece of notebook paper. He found small screws under each of the golf cart’s tires and one of the tires had been punctured.

Photos of the golf cart were taken and the note was taken as evidence, the report said.