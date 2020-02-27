Search
Home Crime
Thursday, February 27, 2020
Meta Minton
55.8 F
The Villages

Top Story

Crime

Employee reports damage to golf cart while parked at restaurant in The Villages

An employee reported his golf cart was damaged while it was parked at a restaurant in The Villages.
Read more
Read More Headlines

Letters

Letters to the Editor

Trolls should not hide behind cloak of protection

A Village of Mallory Square resident, in a Letter to the Editor, says trolls should not hide behind a cloak of protection.
Read more
Letters to the Editor

It’s time to revise anonymous complaint policy

A Village of Silver Lake resident, says the anonymous complaint policy should be revised. Read his Letter to the Editor.
Read more
Read More Letters

Around Florida

Around Florida

Leesburg firefighters honored for life-saving efforts on teenager injured in vehicle crash

Two Leesburg firefighters have been honored by Arnold Palmer Hospital for Children with a 2019 Life Saving Award.
Read more

Obituaries

Obituaries

Daniel Bard

A celebration of life for Villager Daniel Bard will be held from 3 to 6 p.m. Saturday, March 14 at the Truman Recreation Center.
Read more
Read More Obituaries

Health

Health

Singer-songwriter David Olney died onstage of heart attack

The death of singer-songwriter David Olney, who suffered a heart attack and died while performing onstage, reminds us of the value of knowing CPR. Dr. Gabe Mirkin offers his thoughts.
Read more
Read More Health

Business

Business

New Jimmy John’s sandwich shop open at Spruce Creek

A new Jimmy John’s sandwich shop is now open in Summerfield. Villages-News.com's David Towns stopped by for a sample.
Read more
Read More Business

Employee reports damage to golf cart while parked at restaurant in The Villages

An employee reported his golf cart was damaged while it was parked at a restaurant in The Villages.

Demshar’s restaurant in Spanish Springs.

The 23-year-old man who lives in the Village of Del Mar drove his tan 2013 electric Club Club golf cart at about 2 p.m. Saturday to the parking lot behind Demshar’s restaurant at Spanish Springs Town Square, according to an incident report from the Lady Lake Police Department.

He returned at about 8:10 p.m. to his golf cart and found a note that said, “Golf Cart for Sale $23.” It was written in blue ink on a small piece of notebook paper. He found small screws under each of the golf cart’s tires and one of the tires had been punctured.

Photos of the golf cart were taken and the note was taken as evidence, the report said.

Related Articles

Crime

Hat helps ID suspected shoplifter during return trip to Best Buy

A suspected shoplifter wearing the same hat he had worn during a heist days earlier was arrested Wednesday afternoon at Best Buy at Village Crossroads in Lady Lake.
Read more
Crime

Sumter sheriff seeks help in nabbing bandit who hit Lowe’s in Lady Lake

Sumter County sheriff’s detectives are seeking help in catching a thief who recently ripped off the Lowe’s Home Improvement store in Lady Lake.
Read more
Crime

Enraged Del Webb Spruce Creeker jailed after lady friend reports gun threat

A jealous 70-year-old Del Webb Spruce Creek man was arrested late Tuesday night after his lady friend claimed he pointed a .357 Magnum revolver at her head and told her she and her family needed to die.
Read more
News

Sumter County Democratic volunteers will be monitoring primary voting

Taking direction from the Florida Democratic Party, Sumter County Democrats joined the 2020 Voter Protection effort early in 2019.
Read more
News

Fruitland Park approves contract to provide interpreting services when needed

Fruitland Park commissioners approved a resolution Thursday night with an agency that will provide interpreting services when needed.
Read more
News

Fruitland Park OKs sewer line plan to encourage growth in Urick Street corridor

Fruitland Park commissioners adopted a plan Thursday for wastewater improvements in the Urick Road area.
Read more
News

29-year-old killed in head-on collision on U.S. 301

A 29-year-old man was killed in a head-on crash early Thursday morning on U.S. 301 near Coleman.
Read more
Meta Minton

Latest Posts

Crime

Employee reports damage to golf cart while parked at restaurant in The Villages

An employee reported his golf cart was damaged while it was parked at a restaurant in The Villages.
Read more
Crime

Hat helps ID suspected shoplifter during return trip to Best Buy

A suspected shoplifter wearing the same hat he had worn during a heist days earlier was arrested Wednesday afternoon at Best Buy at Village Crossroads in Lady Lake.
Read more
Crime

Sumter sheriff seeks help in nabbing bandit who hit Lowe’s in Lady Lake

Sumter County sheriff’s detectives are seeking help in catching a thief who recently ripped off the Lowe’s Home Improvement store in Lady Lake.
Read more
Crime

Enraged Del Webb Spruce Creeker jailed after lady friend reports gun threat

A jealous 70-year-old Del Webb Spruce Creek man was arrested late Tuesday night after his lady friend claimed he pointed a .357 Magnum revolver at her head and told her she and her family needed to die.
Read more
Subscribe to our email newsletter

More Headlines

Crime

Hat helps ID suspected shoplifter during return trip to Best Buy

A suspected shoplifter wearing the same hat he had worn during a heist days earlier was arrested Wednesday afternoon at Best Buy at Village Crossroads in Lady Lake.
Read more
Crime

Sumter sheriff seeks help in nabbing bandit who hit Lowe’s in Lady Lake

Sumter County sheriff’s detectives are seeking help in catching a thief who recently ripped off the Lowe’s Home Improvement store in Lady Lake.
Read more
Read More Headlines

Photos

Opinions

Opinions

CDD 5 supervisors could be setting dangerous precedent

A Villager, writing in an Opinion piece, warns that the Community Development District 5 Board of Supervisors could be setting a dangerous precedent when it comes to a paint job that went off the color palette.
Read more
Read More Opinions

Crime

Crime

Employee reports damage to golf cart while parked at restaurant in The Villages

An employee reported his golf cart was damaged while it was parked at a restaurant in The Villages.
Read more
Crime

Hat helps ID suspected shoplifter during return trip to Best Buy

A suspected shoplifter wearing the same hat he had worn during a heist days earlier was arrested Wednesday afternoon at Best Buy at Village Crossroads in Lady Lake.
Read more
Read More Crime

Subscribe!

Click here to subscribe to our email newsletter

Follow us on social

48,931FansLike
0FollowersFollow
2,019FollowersFollow

Sections

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square Entertainment
The Villages
clear sky
55.8 ° F
61 °
51 °
66 %
1.5mph
1 %
Fri
58 °
Sat
62 °
Sun
66 °
Mon
73 °
Tue
66 °

Follow us on Instagram