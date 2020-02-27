Fruitland Park approves contract to provide interpreting services when needed

Fruitland Park commissioners approved a resolution Thursday night with an agency that will provide interpreting services when needed.

The city agreed to the contract with American Sign Language Services Inc. to provide on-site and video-remote interpreting as alternative formats for those who request special accommodations. The rate for the services will be $80 per hour per interpreter with a two-hour minimum. An additional $10 an hour will be charged for services provided during weekday evening hours after 5 p.m., which would include regularly scheduled commission meetings.

An additional $10 per hour also would be charged if services are provided on weekends between 7 a.m. and 5 p.m., with that rate increasing to an additional $20 per hour for services provided on weekends after 5 p.m.

Requests for interpreters are to be submitted a minimum of two business days in advance of meetings. Otherwise, the city could pay an additional short-notice fee of $45. Travel fees will be billed at the applicable hourly rate. And any bookings canceled with less than 25 hours of notice will be billed in full.

The rate for video remote interpreting will be $2.50 per minute per interpreter with a minimum of 15 minutes of work. If those services aren’t scheduled in advance, that rate jumps to $2.85 per minute.