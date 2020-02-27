Search
Thursday, February 27, 2020
Larry D. Croom
Fruitland Park OKs sewer line plan to encourage growth in Urick Street corridor

Fruitland Park commissioners adopted a plan Thursday for wastewater improvements in the Urick Road area.
Letters

Letters to the Editor

Trolls should not hide behind cloak of protection

A Village of Mallory Square resident, in a Letter to the Editor, says trolls should not hide behind a cloak of protection.
Letters to the Editor

It's time to revise anonymous complaint policy

A Village of Silver Lake resident, says the anonymous complaint policy should be revised. Read his Letter to the Editor.
Around Florida

Around Florida

Leesburg firefighters honored for life-saving efforts on teenager injured in vehicle crash

Two Leesburg firefighters have been honored by Arnold Palmer Hospital for Children with a 2019 Life Saving Award.
Obituaries

Obituaries

Daniel Bard

A celebration of life for Villager Daniel Bard will be held from 3 to 6 p.m. Saturday, March 14 at the Truman Recreation Center.
Health

Health

Singer-songwriter David Olney died onstage of heart attack

The death of singer-songwriter David Olney, who suffered a heart attack and died while performing onstage, reminds us of the value of knowing CPR. Dr. Gabe Mirkin offers his thoughts.
Business

Business

New Jimmy John's sandwich shop open at Spruce Creek

A new Jimmy John's sandwich shop is now open in Summerfield. Villages-News.com's David Towns stopped by for a sample.
Fruitland Park OKs sewer line plan to encourage growth in Urick Street corridor

Fruitland Park commissioners adopted a plan Thursday for wastewater improvements in the Urick Road area.

The city is applying for a State Revolving Fund loan of $991,000 – with an 80 percent forgiveness rate – to put in wastewater lines for Urick Street. That means the city would only have to pay back $205,530, with repayment beginning in January 2023.

Several developers, including Leesburg Fruit Co. owner Dr. Rufus Holloway, have requested the city to install wastewater connection lines so they can move forward with their developments, City Manager Gary La Venia said.

Holloway gained approval this past September from the city to build a new housing development and assisted living facility on a 177-acre parcel of land off Urick Street and County Road 468. The development would include 700 single-family homes, the assisted living facility would include 220 beds and there also would be six acres for commercial use.

Part of the need for the new sewer lines stems from the fact that the private wastewater plant at the Fruitland Acres apartment complex, located at 303 Urick St., is in need of major repairs or replacement. The new line, located along Rose Avenue, Berckman Street, CR 468 and Urick Street, would provide a cost-effective solution for the apartment complex and eliminate the failing small-package treatment plant.

Fruitland Park currently sends its wastewater to Lady Lake for treatment. The city finalized that arrangement in July 2015 at an original cost of about $19,000 per month in lieu of spending millions of dollars to replace a failing sewer plant. That arrangement didn’t include wastewater from the homes located in The Villages portion of the city, which are serviced by the North Sumter County Utility Dependent District.

Opinions

CDD 5 supervisors could be setting dangerous precedent

A Villager, writing in an Opinion piece, warns that the Community Development District 5 Board of Supervisors could be setting a dangerous precedent when it comes to a paint job that went off the color palette.
Read more
Crime

Man once tied to notorious drug house in The Villages back in jail

A man once tied to a notorious drug house in The Villages has landed back behind bars.
Read more
Crime

Sumter County jailer arrested on child pornography charges

The Sumter County Sheriff's Office has arrested a correctional officer employed at the Sumter County Detention Center stemming from a cybertip regarding suspected child pornography.
Read more
