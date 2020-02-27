Milton “Tommy” Miller

Search
Home Obituaries
Thursday, February 27, 2020
Staff Report
53.3 F
The Villages

Latest Posts

News

Sumter County trying to resolve conflict over campaign signs

With primary elections coming up next month, Sumter County is trying to resolve a conflict between a county ordinance and state law regarding the placement of campaign signs.
Read more
News

Visually impaired residents to point out area of concern near town square

Visually impaired residents of The Villages will hold an event next month to point out an area of concern near a town square.
Read more
Crime

Man once tied to notorious drug house in The Villages back in jail

A man once tied to a notorious drug house in The Villages has landed back behind bars.
Read more

Opinions

Opinions

Gov. DeSantis announces housing help for soldiers and veterans

Congressman Daniel Webster explains an initiative that will help provide a housing loan program for military and veterans.
Read more
Opinions

Dennis knew

Villager John Shewchuk, writing in an Opinion piece, remembers Villages-News.com Op-Ed writer Dennis Petrucelli.
Read more
Opinions

The trolls must be stopped

A Villager who fought the system and lost contends "trolls" are manipulating the Community Standards system and need to be stopped.
Read more
Opinions

Willie Nelson’s drummer dies of pneumonia

Dr. Gabe Mirkin looks back on the life of Paul English, who was Willie Nelson’s drummer and best friend for nearly 60 years.
Read more
Opinions

Villages Developer should take interest in need for affordable housing

There’s a massive shortage of affordable housing in the tri-county area surrounding The Villages and it’s time for government leaders – along with the Developer of the mega-retirement community – to step up to the plate and fix the problem.
Read more

More Headlines

News

Villages Fire Department unveils newly renovated station housing 95-foot tower truck

Firefighters, dignitaries, Villagers and residents of the nearby Serenades memory-care facility attended a ribbon-cutting event Wednesday to celebrate the renovation of Villages Public Safety Fire Station 40.
Read more
Crime

Sumter County jailer arrested on child pornography charges

The Sumter County Sheriff's Office has arrested a correctional officer employed at the Sumter County Detention Center stemming from a cybertip regarding suspected child pornography.
Read more
News

Sumter County awards $347,723 bid for work at animal services building

A contract for improvements at Sumter County's animal services building was among nine contracts approved Tuesday by commissioners. Villages-News.com's Marv Balousek has details.
Read more
News

Sumter County Public Works Department receives reaccreditation

The Sumter County Public Works Department has received full reaccreditation by the American Public Works Association.
Read more
News

Gift Gallery ribbon cutting set at The Villages Regional Hospital

The Gift Gallery at the UF Health The Villages Regional Hospital will celebrate its grand reopening and ribbon cutting.
Read more
News

Pennecamp Neighborhood Adult Pool will be closed in March

The Pennecamp Neighborhood Adult Pool and outdoor facilities will be closed in March. We've got the dates.
Read more

Obituaries

Obituaries

Anne Caimano

Anne Caimano attended all four of the Buffalo Bills' consecutive Super Bowl appearances during the 1990s.
Read more
Obituaries

William Lawrence Beach Jr.

William Beach was an amazing son, brother, uncle and friends, and he will be truly missed by everyone who knew him.
Read more
Obituaries

Milton “Tommy” Miller

Tommy Miller was a member and past president of the Shriners Organization of Sumter County. He was an ambassador of the Glenview Golf Course. 
Read more
Obituaries

Daniel Bard

A celebration of life for Villager Daniel Bard will be held from 3 to 6 p.m. Saturday, March 14 at the Truman Recreation Center.
Read more
Obituaries

Samuel I. Root, Ph.D

Sam Root and his loving wife, Esther, moved to The Villages three years ago from Wooster, Ohio. He was a member of Temple Shalom of Central Florida.
Read more
Obituaries

Peter James Chabucos

Peter Chabucos enjoyed golf and pickleball in The Villages even entering the Senior Games in pickleball.
Read more

Milton “Tommy” Miller

Milton Miller

Milton “Tommy” Miller was born August 24, 1943 in Harrisburg, IL; died February 20, 2020 in The Villages, FL.  He is survived by his sons Brian of Jacksonville, FL, and Robert (Lynda) Miller of Mesa, AZ; grandchildren Courtney, Jared, and Dylan; brother Charles of Seal Beach, CA; sisters Janeice of Sun City, AZ, and Melva of Phoenix, AZ.  He is preceded in death by his beloved wife Nancy.

He was a member and past president of the Shriners Organization of Sumter County.  Tommy was an ambassador of the Glenview Golf Course.  He retired from Caterpillar after working for 47 years.

No service will be held at Tommy’s request.  Memorials are suggested to be sent to The Shriner’s Children’s Hospital.

Related Articles

Obituaries

Anne Caimano

Anne Caimano attended all four of the Buffalo Bills' consecutive Super Bowl appearances during the 1990s.
Read more
Obituaries

William Lawrence Beach Jr.

William Beach was an amazing son, brother, uncle and friends, and he will be truly missed by everyone who knew him.
Read more
Obituaries

Daniel Bard

A celebration of life for Villager Daniel Bard will be held from 3 to 6 p.m. Saturday, March 14 at the Truman Recreation Center.
Read more
Obituaries

Samuel I. Root, Ph.D

Sam Root and his loving wife, Esther, moved to The Villages three years ago from Wooster, Ohio. He was a member of Temple Shalom of Central Florida.
Read more
Obituaries

Peter James Chabucos

Peter Chabucos enjoyed golf and pickleball in The Villages even entering the Senior Games in pickleball.
Read more
Obituaries

Gwendolyn Marie Clubb

Gwendolyn Clubb enjoyed reading and playing cards.
Read more
Obituaries

Carl “Wayne” Bridgewater

Wayne Bridgewater was an accomplished Golden Gloves boxer. He later sparred with his sons as a learning and bonding tool. Wayne served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War.
Read more
Staff Report

Latest Posts

Obituaries

Anne Caimano

Anne Caimano attended all four of the Buffalo Bills' consecutive Super Bowl appearances during the 1990s.
Read more
Obituaries

William Lawrence Beach Jr.

William Beach was an amazing son, brother, uncle and friends, and he will be truly missed by everyone who knew him.
Read more
Obituaries

Milton “Tommy” Miller

Tommy Miller was a member and past president of the Shriners Organization of Sumter County. He was an ambassador of the Glenview Golf Course. 
Read more
Town Square Entertainment

Live square entertainment for Thursday, February 27

American Martian Brownwood Paddock Square  |  5:00 PM Rick Melvern Band Lake Sumter Landing Market Square  |  5:00 PM Hayfire Spanish Springs Town Square  |  5:00 PM
Read more

Letters

Letters to the Editor

The homeowner likes it and she is happy with it

A painter in The Villages weighs in on a Villager’s controversial paint color.
Read more
Letters to the Editor

Neighbor’s ugly paint job proves costly to Villager

A Village of McClure resident moved “down south,” but selling his house in the northern section of The Villages proved costly due to a neighbor’s ugly paint job.
Read more
Letters to the Editor

The color palette isn’t always correct

A Village of Hillsborough resident, in a Letter to the Editor, points to a house that may be on the color palette, but that doesn’t make it palatable to the neighbors.
Read more
Letters to the Editor

The gates are completely useless

A Village of Sabal Chase resident, in a Letter to the Editor, makes the case that the gates in The Villages are completely useless.
Read more
Letters to the Editor

The trolls need to be leashed

A Village of Woodbury resident, in a Letter to the Editor, says it’s time for the trolls to come out of the shadows.
Read more

Crime

Crime

Man once tied to notorious drug house in The Villages back in jail

A man once tied to a notorious drug house in The Villages has landed back behind bars.
Read more
Crime

Sumter County jailer arrested on child pornography charges

The Sumter County Sheriff's Office has arrested a correctional officer employed at the Sumter County Detention Center stemming from a cybertip regarding suspected child pornography.
Read more
Crime

Teen with merchandise tucked in bra arrested at Wal-Mart in The Villages

A teenager with merchandise tucked in her bra was arrested at Wal-Mart at Buffalo Ridge Plaza in The Villages.
Read more
Crime

25-year-old GPS-tracking Villager jailed after nasty tiff at Ocklawaha Moose Lodge

A 25-year-old scorned Villager found herself behind bars early Monday morning after a violent scuffle with a woman who was dancing with her ex-husband at the Ocklawaha Moose Lodge.
Read more
Crime

Spruce Creek South man jailed after nasty battle with lady friend after church

A Spruce Creek South man found himself behind bars Sunday night after a nasty battle with a woman that erupted on the way home from church.
Read more

Business

Business

New Jimmy John’s sandwich shop open at Spruce Creek

A new Jimmy John’s sandwich shop is now open in Summerfield. Villages-News.com's David Towns stopped by for a sample.
Read more
Business

Wildwood native to manage new ER facility at Trailwinds Village

The mayor of Wildwood took great pride as he watched a native of the city help cut the ribbon Thursday on the new Ocala Health ER facility at Trailwinds Village. Villages-News.com's David Towns was there and has the story.
Read more
Business

Wildwood company awarded $1.6 million contract to build storage hangars at Leesburg airport

Leesburg commissioners gave their blessings Monday night to an agreement with a Wildwood construction company to build and furnish two aircraft storage hangars at Leesburg International Airport.
Read more

Health

Health

Singer-songwriter David Olney died onstage of heart attack

The death of singer-songwriter David Olney, who suffered a heart attack and died while performing onstage, reminds us of the value of knowing CPR. Dr. Gabe Mirkin offers his thoughts.
Read more
Health

Hard living took toll on shock jock Don Imus

Hard living took a toll on shock jock Don Imus, who has died at age 79. Dr. Gabe Mirkin looks back on his life.
Read more
Health

More controversy on eggs

In the past 10 years, 60 percent of the studies on eggs and cholesterol have been funded by special interest industry groups. So are eggs good for you? Dr. Gabe Mirkin offers his unbiased opinion.
Read more

Subscribe!

Click here to subscribe to our email newsletter

Follow us on social

48,919FansLike
0FollowersFollow
2,020FollowersFollow

Sections

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square Entertainment
The Villages
scattered clouds
53.3 ° F
56 °
51 °
100 %
0.9mph
40 %
Thu
57 °
Fri
59 °
Sat
63 °
Sun
66 °
Mon
65 °

Follow us on Instagram