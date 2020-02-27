Milton “Tommy” Miller was born August 24, 1943 in Harrisburg, IL; died February 20, 2020 in The Villages, FL. He is survived by his sons Brian of Jacksonville, FL, and Robert (Lynda) Miller of Mesa, AZ; grandchildren Courtney, Jared, and Dylan; brother Charles of Seal Beach, CA; sisters Janeice of Sun City, AZ, and Melva of Phoenix, AZ. He is preceded in death by his beloved wife Nancy.

He was a member and past president of the Shriners Organization of Sumter County. Tommy was an ambassador of the Glenview Golf Course. He retired from Caterpillar after working for 47 years.

No service will be held at Tommy’s request. Memorials are suggested to be sent to The Shriner’s Children’s Hospital.