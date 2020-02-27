Neighborhood in The Villages incensed after troll goes on reporting rampage

Residents of a neighborhood in The Villages are reportedly incensed after an anonymous troll went on a reporting rampage.

More than 40 anonymous complaints were filed with Community Standards on Monday morning regarding homes in the Haciendas of Mission Hills, a toney neighborhood sandwiched between the shores of Lake Sumter and County Road 466.

The vast majority of the reported violations were confirmed by Community Standards. They included:

• Two complaints were filed about the home at 606 Mission Hills Trail. A violation of bird ornaments in the yard was confirmed. A complaint that the homeowner is “always parking their car on the sidewalk” and “blocking access to the neighbor’s rear gate” was not observed.

• At 644 Cabera Court, a “covered golf cart parked on side sidewalk 24/7” violation was verified as a result of the complaint.

• Numerous lawn ornaments and empty pots were reported at homes on D’Angelo Lane, Reyes Avenue, Avecilla Drive and Cammarano Place.

• At 530 Cammarano Place an ornament of a turtle was specifically targeted by the troll.

• At 522 Avecilla Drive, the troll filed a complaint about a golf statue.

• At 625 D’Angelo Lane, the troll found fault with a bird ornament on top of a pot.

In most cases, a representative of Community Standards was able to make contact with the homeowners and remind them of the deed restrictions which they signed at the time of closing. Community Standards has a strong track record of bringing homes back into compliance after explaining the situation to a homeowner.

The Haciendas of Mission Hills lies in Community Development District 9 and is under the anonymous complaint policy. Items such as yard ornaments can remain as long as there are no complaints are filed.

The rash of deed compliance complaints has fueled vigorous discussions this week at the postal station and social gatherings in the Haciendas of Mission Hills.

Residents are said to be trying to figure out whether it was one of their own that made the rash of sudden complaints or whether it was a “troll” who wandered in from the outside. The popular description of the “troll” is a pair of ladies in a golf cart making notations on a clipboard.