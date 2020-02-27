Summerfield man killed in crash involving Villager behind Stonecrest

A Summerfield man was killed in a four-vehicle crash involving a Villager on Wednesday afternoon on County Road 42 behind the Stonecrest community.

Brian Smith, 22, had been driving a 1994 Honda Civic at 4:30 p.m. heading eastbound on County Road 42 when his vehicle crossed the centerline and struck a westbound 2018 Subaru Forrester driven by 68-year-old Doris Wagner of The Villages, according to an accident report from the Florida Highway Patrol. Wagner had tried to take evasive action.

Smith’s vehicle went on to strike a 2007 GMC 1500 driven by 50-year-old Eric Miller of Summerfield and then a 2017 Ford Taurus driven by 50-year-old Alfred Turner of Fruitland Park.

Smith suffered fatal injuries as a result of the crash.

Wagner and a passenger, 68-year-old Deborah Varner, suffered minor injuries and were taken to Ocala Regional Medical Center. Turner suffered minor injuries and was transported to The Villages Regional Hospital. Miller was not injured.