Search
Home News
Thursday, February 27, 2020
Staff Report
55.8 F
The Villages

Top Story

News

Sumter County Democratic volunteers will be monitoring primary voting

Taking direction from the Florida Democratic Party, Sumter County Democrats joined the 2020 Voter Protection effort early in 2019.
Read more
Read More Headlines

Letters

Letters to the Editor

Trolls should not hide behind cloak of protection

A Village of Mallory Square resident, in a Letter to the Editor, says trolls should not hide behind a cloak of protection.
Read more
Letters to the Editor

It’s time to revise anonymous complaint policy

A Village of Silver Lake resident, says the anonymous complaint policy should be revised. Read his Letter to the Editor.
Read more
Read More Letters

Around Florida

Around Florida

Leesburg firefighters honored for life-saving efforts on teenager injured in vehicle crash

Two Leesburg firefighters have been honored by Arnold Palmer Hospital for Children with a 2019 Life Saving Award.
Read more

Obituaries

Obituaries

Daniel Bard

A celebration of life for Villager Daniel Bard will be held from 3 to 6 p.m. Saturday, March 14 at the Truman Recreation Center.
Read more
Read More Obituaries

Health

Health

Singer-songwriter David Olney died onstage of heart attack

The death of singer-songwriter David Olney, who suffered a heart attack and died while performing onstage, reminds us of the value of knowing CPR. Dr. Gabe Mirkin offers his thoughts.
Read more
Read More Health

Business

Business

New Jimmy John’s sandwich shop open at Spruce Creek

A new Jimmy John’s sandwich shop is now open in Summerfield. Villages-News.com's David Towns stopped by for a sample.
Read more
Read More Business

Sumter County Democratic volunteers will be monitoring primary voting

Taking direction from the Florida Democratic Party, Sumter County Democrats joined the 2020 Voter Protection effort early in 2019.

The effort has been guided by State Committeewoman Cris Andersen.

During the Presidential Preference Primary in March, an estimated 100 volunteers will staff a “Boiler Room,” from which they will be monitoring voting and helping the state and the Sumter County Democratic Executive Committee identify and tackle problems before the general election in November.

Leading up to the March primary vote, Sumter County volunteers have researched Democrats who have been purged from the voter lists, trained poll watchers and poll observers and educated voters on the election process, according to a news releasee.

“Recent reports highlight Democrat fears of Republican efforts to suppress the vote.  An example is an Associated Press report that President Donald Trump’s re-election campaign and the Republican National Committee will spend more than $10 million during the 2020 election campaign cycle to bolster their Election Day operations. The GOP expects court challenges accusing states of unconstitutionally suppressing participation in the elections,” Democrats said in the news release.

The Florida Democratic Party notes that not everything that suppresses the vote is intentional.  Insufficient parking, poorly trained workers and inaccessible polling locations can also have an impact. A monitoring program allows the Party to identify and tackle these issues before the general election. 

“Voter trickery also takes place well before elections,” the news release said.

Sumter County Supervisor of Elections William Keen recently issued a warning of misleading mailings.  His advisory said voters may have received mailings from groups such as the Voter Participation Center or The Center for Voter Information. Keen, who stressed that the mailings were not from his office, said these organizations have, in the past, used outdated and incorrect data to mail pre-filled Florida Voter Registration applications to voters who are already registered, minors, pets and even deceased family members.

Voters who witness problems during the March Presidential Preference Primary can report it to the Democratic Party’s Voter Protection Hotline at (833) 368-3352.

Related Articles

News

Fruitland Park approves contract to provide interpreting services when needed

Fruitland Park commissioners approved a resolution Thursday night with an agency that will provide interpreting services when needed.
Read more
News

Fruitland Park OKs sewer line plan to encourage growth in Urick Street corridor

Fruitland Park commissioners adopted a plan Thursday for wastewater improvements in the Urick Road area.
Read more
News

29-year-old killed in head-on collision on U.S. 301

A 29-year-old man was killed in a head-on crash early Thursday morning on U.S. 301 near Coleman.
Read more
News

Summerfield man killed in crash involving Villager behind Stonecrest

A Summerfield man was killed in a four-vehicle crash involving a Villager on Wednesday afternoon on County Road 42 behind the Stonecrest community.
Read more
News

Sumter County trying to resolve conflict over campaign signs

With primary elections coming up next month, Sumter County is trying to resolve a conflict between a county ordinance and state law regarding the placement of campaign signs.
Read more
News

Visually impaired residents to point out area of concern near town square

Visually impaired residents of The Villages will hold an event next month to point out an area of concern near a town square.
Read more
Crime

Man once tied to notorious drug house in The Villages back in jail

A man once tied to a notorious drug house in The Villages has landed back behind bars.
Read more
Staff Report

Latest Posts

News

Sumter County Democratic volunteers will be monitoring primary voting

Taking direction from the Florida Democratic Party, Sumter County Democrats joined the 2020 Voter Protection effort early in 2019.
Read more
News

Fruitland Park approves contract to provide interpreting services when needed

Fruitland Park commissioners approved a resolution Thursday night with an agency that will provide interpreting services when needed.
Read more
News

Fruitland Park OKs sewer line plan to encourage growth in Urick Street corridor

Fruitland Park commissioners adopted a plan Thursday for wastewater improvements in the Urick Road area.
Read more
Photos

Great Horned Owl Atop the Trolley Barn at Lake Sumter Landing

Check out this stunning silhouette of a great horned owl standing atop the trolley barn at Lake Sumter Landing. Thanks to Ron Clark for...
Read more
Subscribe to our email newsletter

More Headlines

News

Fruitland Park approves contract to provide interpreting services when needed

Fruitland Park commissioners approved a resolution Thursday night with an agency that will provide interpreting services when needed.
Read more
News

Fruitland Park OKs sewer line plan to encourage growth in Urick Street corridor

Fruitland Park commissioners adopted a plan Thursday for wastewater improvements in the Urick Road area.
Read more
Read More Headlines

Photos

Opinions

Opinions

CDD 5 supervisors could be setting dangerous precedent

A Villager, writing in an Opinion piece, warns that the Community Development District 5 Board of Supervisors could be setting a dangerous precedent when it comes to a paint job that went off the color palette.
Read more
Read More Opinions

Crime

Crime

Man once tied to notorious drug house in The Villages back in jail

A man once tied to a notorious drug house in The Villages has landed back behind bars.
Read more
Crime

Sumter County jailer arrested on child pornography charges

The Sumter County Sheriff's Office has arrested a correctional officer employed at the Sumter County Detention Center stemming from a cybertip regarding suspected child pornography.
Read more
Read More Crime

Subscribe!

Click here to subscribe to our email newsletter

Follow us on social

48,931FansLike
0FollowersFollow
2,019FollowersFollow

Sections

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square Entertainment
The Villages
clear sky
55.8 ° F
61 °
51 °
66 %
1.5mph
1 %
Fri
58 °
Sat
62 °
Sun
66 °
Mon
73 °
Tue
66 °

Follow us on Instagram