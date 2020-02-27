Sumter sheriff seeks help in nabbing bandit who hit Lowe’s in Lady Lake

Sumter County sheriff’s detectives are seeking help in catching a thief who recently ripped off the Lowe’s Home Improvement store in Lady Lake.

Detectives say the man pictured above entered the store, located at 13705 U.S. Hwy. 27/441, on Feb. 21 and stole a DeWalt tool kit. He was then seen running through the parking lot after he exited the store.

Anyone with information about the crime or the suspect is asked to contact Detective Binegar at (352) 793-2621 or Crimeline 1-800-423-TIPS (8477) and reference case #644.