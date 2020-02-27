William Lawrence Beach Jr., 72, of Lady Lake, Florida, passed away on February 23, 2020. William was born in Leesburg, Florida to the late William and Helen Beach. He was an amazing son, brother, uncle and friends, and he will be truly missed by everyone that knew him.

William is survived by his brother Aaron, nephews and nieces; Teala Porter, Austin Beach, Talia Beach, Aaron Beach Jr., Alec Beach and several extended family members including cousins and their children, 1 of which is Sylvia Mackey his long time best friend and cousin and her children.

There will be a gathering for family and friends on Saturday, March 7, 2020 from 12:00 pm to 2:00 pm, followed by a funeral service at 2:00 pm, at Page-Theus Funeral Home, in Leesburg. A committal service will follow at his final resting place, Hillcrest Memorial Gardens.