Friday, February 28, 2020
Meta Minton
The Villages

The Villages alleges rogue salespeople stole customer information

The Villages is alleging salespeople who went rogue still have sensitive spreadsheets containing customer information important to the highly successful sales arm of Florida’s Friendliest Hometown.
If we don’t follow the rules The Villages will look like tacky town

A Villager contends that if we don’t follow the rules The Villages will look like “tacky town.” Read her Letter to the Editor.
Villager troubled by email from ARC member

A Village of St. James resident, in a Letter to the Editor, says he is troubled by an email from a member of the Architectural Review Committee.
Leesburg firefighters honored for life-saving efforts on teenager injured in vehicle crash

Two Leesburg firefighters have been honored by Arnold Palmer Hospital for Children with a 2019 Life Saving Award.
Edward Irving Heath

Ed Heath was a member of Kiwanis and served as president of chapters in Maryland and Maine before retiring and moving to Del Webb Spruce Creek Golf and Country Club in Summerfield.
Singer-songwriter David Olney died onstage of heart attack

The death of singer-songwriter David Olney, who suffered a heart attack and died while performing onstage, reminds us of the value of knowing CPR. Dr. Gabe Mirkin offers his thoughts.
‘Rides of March’ car show coming to Phillips Buick GMC

The second annual "Rides of March" car show is coming to Phillips Buick GMC next week. The closest car dealership to The Villages, Phillips Buick...
District manager offers upbeat assessment of services and savings enjoyed by Villagers

District Manager Richard Baier on Friday offered an upbeat assessment about services and savings enjoyed by Villagers.

Baier, accompanied by several department heads, presented a detailed report on accomplishments of the past 12 months and a glimpse of what the future might hold. The presentation took place at Laurel Manor Recreation Center before an audience dominated by elected officials in The Villages, representing community development districts, the Amenity Authority Committee and the North Sumter County Utility Dependent District.

Those officials last year crafted budgets totaling $336.37 million, which represented a $4 million reduction from the previous year.

While department heads have been ferreting out savings ranging from consolidation of copier leases (a savings of $30,900 over five years) to the switch to hybrid vehicles by Community Watch (a $12,000 savings in fuel in a single quarter), services to residents are on the rise:

• A new customer service center opened in July at the new Villages Public Safety Department south of State Road 44 and has provided service to 1,000 residents and logged 5,500 phone calls.

• Recreation Director John Rohan said high-tech digital billboards have been installed at the recreation center that bears his name and at the new Everglades Recreation Center south of State Road 44. He said they have proven so popular they will begin to be installed at the older regional recreation centers.

• This week, the District celebrated the opening of the newly renovated Parr Fire Station.

A battalion chief’s vehicle and a 95-foot platform truck are stationed at the newly renovated Villages Public Safety Station 40 on Parr Drive.

There are plenty of projects on the horizon including a sound system upgrade at Savannah Center, the Brownwood Woodshop and an automated meter reading feasibility project.

You can see the entire presentation at this link: District Gov Update 2-28-20 – Final

Downsizing memories to squeeze into Independent Living

Columnist Barry Evans writes he and The Blonde in the house are now ensconced in an Independent Living facility.
Morse-linked Villages sales agent ordered to stay away from booze

A Properties of The Villages sales agent with family ties to the Morse clan has been ordered to stay away from booze after pleading no contest to a charge of reckless driving.
Crime

Villagers’ son arrested after allegedly exposing his sexual organs near school bus stop

The 33-year-old son of a Villages couple is free on bond after he allegedly exposed his sexual organs in front of a woman Wednesday morning at the The Quarters Apartments in Lady Lake.
