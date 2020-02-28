Edward Irving Heath, 85, of Del Webb Spruce Creek Golf and Country Club in Summerfield, Florida, died February 24, 2020.

Ed was born in Middleboro, Mass., on May 21, 1934, the son of Edward Day Heath and Harriet (Keith) Moody, both predeceased.

Ed graduated from St. Petersburg High School, Florida in 1952. He continued his education at New England College in Henniker, NH. Ed served in the United States Air Force from 1954-1958 and was discharged as a Staff Sergeant. He continued his education at the University of New Hampshire where he received a BS in Forestry in 1961. He completed graduate school at the University of Maine, receiving a MS in Forestry in 1963.

Ed’s career found him in Maryland where he was employed by the Maryland Department of Forests and Parks as a Park Planner. He then served as Allegany County Maryland’s Planning Director, followed by service as the Executive Director of the Tri County Council of Western Maryland. In 1978 he moved to Augusta, Maine and owned and managed Archie’s Army Navy Store, which he later changed to Heath’s Outdoor Store. From 1984 to 1993 he served as Director of Planning for the City of Augusta. Ed retired in 1997 after serving as Winthrop Maine Town Manager. Ed was a member of Kiwanis and served as President of both the Cumberland, MD Kiwanis and Augusta Maine Kiwanis Clubs. He also was a Kiwanis Lieutenant Governor for two years from 1989 -1990.

Ed is survived by his wife Nancy, two sons, Michael S, Heath and his wife Pauline of Mt. Airy, North Carolina, David E. Heath and his wife Pam of Pemaquid Beach, Maine, a sister, Penny Lefebvre and her husband, Robert, of Spruce Creek Country Club, Summerfield, Florida, and a half sister Helen Gregory of Cooksville, Tennessee: 5 grandchildren, 7 great grandchildren, 2 niece’s and 6 nephews.

A special thank you to Kindred Hospice for the care that was provided.

A service celebrating his life will be held on March 13, at 1:00 p.m., at Village View Church 8585 SE 147th PL, Summerfield.