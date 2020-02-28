Evelyn T. Jones, 97, of Evans, GA, and formerly of Wildwood, FL, passed away Thursday, February 27, 2020.

Mrs. Jones was born December 6, 1922 in Louisville, GA to Paul L. and Maude L. (Futral) Thomas. She retired from Kraft Foods and moved to Wildwood in 1983 and then to Evans in 2017.

Evelyn was a member of the Wildwood Church of Christ. Survivors include her sons and daughter-in-law, Tom & Margaret Tilson of Asheville, NC and John Tilson of Evans, GA; stepson and his wife, Rick & Connie Jones of Chattanooga, TN; 8 grandchildren, 4 step-grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren. Evelyn was preceded in death by her parents, 2 husbands, Golbert Tilson and Harold Jones, 2 sons, infant Robert Tilson and James Tilson and 3 siblings, Fred Thomas, James Thomas and Clarice Williams.

A graveside service will be held 1:00 PM, Monday, March 2, 2020, in the mausoleum in Hillcrest Memorial Gardens, Leesburg. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the Central Florida Bible Camp, www.cfbiblecamp.org or the Christian Home & Bible School, www.mdcacademy.org.