Friday, February 28, 2020
Staff Report
Neighborhood in The Villages incensed after troll goes on reporting rampage

Residents of a neighborhood in The Villages are reportedly incensed after an anonymous troll went on a reporting rampage. We've got photos of the items targeted by the trolls.
Trolls should not hide behind cloak of protection

A Village of Mallory Square resident, in a Letter to the Editor, says trolls should not hide behind a cloak of protection.
It’s time to revise anonymous complaint policy

A Village of Silver Lake resident says the anonymous complaint policy should be revised. Read his Letter to the Editor.
Leesburg firefighters honored for life-saving efforts on teenager injured in vehicle crash

Two Leesburg firefighters have been honored by Arnold Palmer Hospital for Children with a 2019 Life Saving Award.
Evelyn T. Jones

Evelyn Jones moved to Wildwood in 1983 and then back to Georgia in 2017.
Singer-songwriter David Olney died onstage of heart attack

The death of singer-songwriter David Olney, who suffered a heart attack and died while performing onstage, reminds us of the value of knowing CPR. Dr. Gabe Mirkin offers his thoughts.
New Jimmy John’s sandwich shop open at Spruce Creek

A new Jimmy John’s sandwich shop is now open in Summerfield. Villages-News.com's David Towns stopped by for a sample.
Evelyn T. Jones

Evelyn Jones

Evelyn T. Jones, 97, of Evans, GA, and formerly of Wildwood, FL, passed away Thursday, February 27, 2020.

Mrs. Jones was born December 6, 1922 in Louisville, GA to Paul L. and Maude L. (Futral) Thomas. She retired from Kraft Foods and moved to Wildwood in 1983 and then to Evans in 2017.

Evelyn was a member of the Wildwood Church of Christ. Survivors include her sons and daughter-in-law, Tom & Margaret Tilson of Asheville, NC and John Tilson of Evans, GA; stepson and his wife, Rick & Connie Jones of Chattanooga, TN; 8 grandchildren, 4 step-grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren. Evelyn was preceded in death by her parents, 2 husbands, Golbert Tilson and Harold Jones, 2 sons, infant Robert Tilson and James Tilson and 3 siblings, Fred Thomas, James Thomas and Clarice Williams.

A graveside service will be held 1:00 PM, Monday, March 2, 2020, in the mausoleum in Hillcrest Memorial Gardens, Leesburg. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the Central Florida Bible Camp, www.cfbiblecamp.org or the Christian Home & Bible School, www.mdcacademy.org.

Evelyn T. Jones

Evelyn Jones moved to Wildwood in 1983 and then back to Georgia in 2017.
Live square entertainment for Friday, February 28

Johnny Wild & The Delights Brownwood Paddock Square  |  5:00 PM Scooter The DJ Lake Sumter Landing Market Square  |  5:00 PM Friday Night Car Show Lake Sumter Landing...
Neighborhood in The Villages incensed after troll goes on reporting rampage

Residents of a neighborhood in The Villages are reportedly incensed after an anonymous troll went on a reporting rampage. We've got photos of the items targeted by the trolls.
Employee reports damage to golf cart while parked at restaurant in The Villages

An employee reported his golf cart was damaged while it was parked at a restaurant in The Villages.
Employee reports damage to golf cart while parked at restaurant in The Villages

An employee reported his golf cart was damaged while it was parked at a restaurant in The Villages.
Hat helps ID suspected shoplifter during return trip to Best Buy

A suspected shoplifter wearing the same hat he had worn during a heist days earlier was arrested Wednesday afternoon at Best Buy at Village Crossroads in Lady Lake.
CDD 5 supervisors could be setting dangerous precedent

A Villager, writing in an Opinion piece, warns that the Community Development District 5 Board of Supervisors could be setting a dangerous precedent when it comes to a paint job that went off the color palette.
Read more
Employee reports damage to golf cart while parked at restaurant in The Villages

An employee reported his golf cart was damaged while it was parked at a restaurant in The Villages.
Hat helps ID suspected shoplifter during return trip to Best Buy

A suspected shoplifter wearing the same hat he had worn during a heist days earlier was arrested Wednesday afternoon at Best Buy at Village Crossroads in Lady Lake.
