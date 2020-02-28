If we don’t follow the rules The Villages will look like tacky town

To the Editor:

According to the article, this individual has been a resident for 20 years and knows the rules. We just moved in and checked to make sure what colors we were allowed when deciding on a different paint color. There are so many options available she should have had no problem finding one she liked. Unfortunately, she needed to follow the rules and decided not to, so it’s her problem.

We all moved here because it’s a beautiful place to live. If everyone starts doing their OWN thing then it’s going to look like tacky town!

Mary Sebastian

The Villages