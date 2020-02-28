Miller’s Ale House employee arrested near gate in The Villages

An employee of the new Miller’s Ale House restaurant in Lady Lake was a arrested near a gate in The Villages.

Chelsea Lynn Parrish, 29, of Lady Lake, was driving a 2003 Mitsubishi Outlander shortly before 3 p.m. Feb. 19 near the Jeffrey Gate on the Historic Side of The Villages when she was pulled over for having a license plate tag which expired in November, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department. A check revealed her driver’s license has been suspended since this past May for failure to pay traffic fines.

A further search of the vehicle identification number of the four-door automobile showed it was not properly registered with the state. Parrish said her father had “just purchased” the vehicle “outside of Ocala,” the report.

The license plate was seized along with Parrish’s suspended driver’s license.

Parrish, who had been traveling in her vehicle with her two daughters, admitted there was a small amount of marijuana in the vehicle’s center console, claiming it belonged to “someone else” who left it there the previous night, the report said.

A K-9 unit was summoned to the scene and the dog alerted on the vehicle. About one gram of marijuana was found in the car.

Parrish was issued a criminal citation for driving while license suspended. The marijuana was seized as evidence.

Parrish had been arrested in 2016 for violating her probation on a charge of driving while license suspended. She was ticketed in 2015 for a seat belt violation.