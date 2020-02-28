‘Rides of March’ car show coming to Phillips Buick GMC

The second annual “Rides of March” car show is coming to Phillips Buick GMC next week.

The closest car dealership to The Villages, Phillips Buick GMC (located at 2160 U.S. Highway 441 in Fruitland Park) will host local car clubs and auto enthusiasts from The Villages on Saturday, March 7 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Anyone with a vintage or antique automobile is encouraged to show off their ride, while enjoying free food, 50’s & 60’s music, and the chance to win a trophy for Best Of Show, Most Unique, Best Muscle, Best Exotic and more. Three judges will select winners, and the first 75 participants will receive a commemorative dash plaque.

The event is family-friendly and open to the public. Vehicles from multiple car clubs across The Villages will be featured during the show, including The Villages Vintage Car Club, Antique Auto Club of America, and Villages Classic Automobile Club.

“Last year was such a fun event with our community members, so we were really happy when they asked us if we would make this a yearly event,” said Kenny Phillips, General Manager of Phillips Buick GMC. “We’ve upgraded the trophies and hope to see even more participants and spectators!”

For more information on the event, the dealership, or its vehicle inventory, visit the Phillips Buick GMC website or follow the Phillips Buick GMC Facebook page.