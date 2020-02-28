Search
Friday, February 28, 2020
Larry D. Croom
Silver Alert issue for missing 73-year-old Village of Buttonwood resident

A Silver Alert has been issued for a Villages resident who has been missing since early Thursday morning.
Letters

Letters to the Editor

If we don't follow the rules The Villages will look like tacky town

A Villager contends that if we don't follow the rules The Villages will look like "tacky town." Read her Letter to the Editor.
Letters to the Editor

Villager troubled by email from ARC member

A Village of St. James resident, in a Letter to the Editor, says he is troubled by an email from a member of the Architectural Review Committee.
Read more
Around Florida

Around Florida

Leesburg firefighters honored for life-saving efforts on teenager injured in vehicle crash

Two Leesburg firefighters have been honored by Arnold Palmer Hospital for Children with a 2019 Life Saving Award.
Obituaries

Obituaries

Edward Irving Heath

Ed Heath was a member of Kiwanis and served as president of chapters in Maryland and Maine before retiring and moving to Del Webb Spruce Creek Golf and Country Club in Summerfield.
Health

Health

Singer-songwriter David Olney died onstage of heart attack

The death of singer-songwriter David Olney, who suffered a heart attack and died while performing onstage, reminds us of the value of knowing CPR. Dr. Gabe Mirkin offers his thoughts.
Business

Business

New Jimmy John's sandwich shop open at Spruce Creek

A new Jimmy John's sandwich shop is now open in Summerfield. Villages-News.com's David Towns stopped by for a sample.
Silver Alert issue for missing 73-year-old Village of Buttonwood resident

Lawrence Arthur Klopf

A Silver Alert has been issued for a Villages resident who has been missing since early Thursday morning.

Sumter County sheriff's deputies are searching for 73-year-old Lawrence Arthur Klopf. He was last seen near his Village of Buttonwood home in the 2600 block of Buttonwood Run.

Klopf is bald with a mustache and blue eyes. He is approximately 5-foot-10-inches tall and weighs about 275 pounds. He left his residence in a gray 2012 Nissan Rogue – with damage to the hood – bearing Florida tag 02447Z and went in an unknown direction of travel.

It is unknown what Klopf was wearing when he left. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Sumter County Sheriff's Office at (352) 793-2621.

News

Neighborhood in The Villages incensed after troll goes on reporting rampage

Residents of a neighborhood in The Villages are reportedly incensed after an anonymous troll went on a reporting rampage. We've got photos of the items targeted by the trolls.
Crime

Employee reports damage to golf cart while parked at restaurant in The Villages

An employee reported his golf cart was damaged while it was parked at a restaurant in The Villages.
Crime

Hat helps ID suspected shoplifter during return trip to Best Buy

A suspected shoplifter wearing the same hat he had worn during a heist days earlier was arrested Wednesday afternoon at Best Buy at Village Crossroads in Lady Lake.
Crime

Sumter sheriff seeks help in nabbing bandit who hit Lowe's in Lady Lake

Sumter County sheriff's detectives are seeking help in catching a thief who recently ripped off the Lowe's Home Improvement store in Lady Lake.
Crime

Enraged Del Webb Spruce Creeker jailed after lady friend reports gun threat

A jealous 70-year-old Del Webb Spruce Creek man was arrested late Tuesday night after his lady friend claimed he pointed a .357 Magnum revolver at her head and told her she and her family needed to die.
News

Sumter County Democratic volunteers will be monitoring primary voting

Taking direction from the Florida Democratic Party, Sumter County Democrats joined the 2020 Voter Protection effort early in 2019.
News

Fruitland Park approves contract to provide interpreting services when needed

Fruitland Park commissioners approved a resolution Thursday night with an agency that will provide interpreting services when needed.
Larry D. Croom

Beautiful Morning Sunrise Over Odell Circle

Look at this beautiful morning sunrise over Odell Circle. Thanks to Diane Williams for sharing her photo!
Opinions

Opinions

Downsizing memories to squeeze into Independent Living

Columnist Barry Evans writes he and The Blonde in the house are now ensconced in an Independent Living facility.
Read more
