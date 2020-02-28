Silver Alert issue for missing 73-year-old Village of Buttonwood resident

A Silver Alert has been issued for a Villages resident who has been missing since early Thursday morning.

Sumter County sheriff’s deputies are searching for 73-year-old Lawrence Arthur Klopf. He was last seen near his Village of Buttonwood home in the 2600 block of Buttonwood Run.

Klopf is bald with a mustache and blue eyes. He is approximately 5-foot-10-inches tall and weighs about 275 pounds. He left his residence in a gray 2012 Nissan Rogue – with damage to the hood – bearing Florida tag 02447Z and went in an unknown direction of travel.

It is unknown what Klopf was wearing when he left. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office at (352) 793-2621.