Search
Home Crime
Friday, February 28, 2020
Meta Minton
49.3 F
The Villages

Top Story

News

The Villages alleges rogue salespeople stole customer information

The Villages is alleging salespeople who went rogue still have sensitive spreadsheets containing customer information important to the highly successful sales arm of Florida’s Friendliest Hometown.
Read more
Read More Headlines

Letters

Letters to the Editor

If we don’t follow the rules The Villages will look like tacky town

A Villager contends that if we don’t follow the rules The Villages will look like “tacky town.” Read her Letter to the Editor.
Read more
Letters to the Editor

Villager troubled by email from ARC member

A Village of St. James resident, in a Letter to the Editor, says he is troubled by an email from a member of the Architectural Review Committee.
Read more
Read More Letters

Around Florida

Around Florida

Leesburg firefighters honored for life-saving efforts on teenager injured in vehicle crash

Two Leesburg firefighters have been honored by Arnold Palmer Hospital for Children with a 2019 Life Saving Award.
Read more

Obituaries

Obituaries

Edward Irving Heath

Ed Heath was a member of Kiwanis and served as president of chapters in Maryland and Maine before retiring and moving to Del Webb Spruce Creek Golf and Country Club in Summerfield.
Read more
Read More Obituaries

Health

Health

Singer-songwriter David Olney died onstage of heart attack

The death of singer-songwriter David Olney, who suffered a heart attack and died while performing onstage, reminds us of the value of knowing CPR. Dr. Gabe Mirkin offers his thoughts.
Read more
Read More Health

Business

Business

‘Rides of March’ car show coming to Phillips Buick GMC

The second annual "Rides of March" car show is coming to Phillips Buick GMC next week.
Read more
Read More Business

Two teens to answer in court after allegedly stealing items at Kohl’s

Two teens will have to answer in court after allegedly stealing items at Kohl’s in Lady Lake.

Noah Cloud, 18, of Belleview, and Claudia Woznichak, 19, of Weirsdale, entered the store on Feb. 20 and attempted to leave with a gold tone necklace, a gold tone analog watch and a pair of misses Levi’s jean without paying for the items, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department. The items had a total value of $147.49.

Both have been ordered to appear March 3 in Lake County Court to answer to charges of shoplifting. Both have been banned from Kohl’s.

Related Articles

News

The Villages alleges rogue salespeople stole customer information

The Villages is alleging salespeople who went rogue still have sensitive spreadsheets containing customer information important to the highly successful sales arm of Florida’s Friendliest Hometown.
Read more
Crime

Morse-linked Villages sales agent ordered to stay away from booze

A Properties of The Villages sales agent with family ties to the Morse clan has been ordered to stay away from booze after pleading no contest to a charge of reckless driving.
Read more
News

District manager offers upbeat assessment of services and savings enjoyed by Villagers

District Manager Richard Baier on Friday offered an upbeat assessment on the future of The Villages. We've got a link to his entire presentation.
Read more
Crime

Villagers’ son arrested after allegedly exposing his sexual organs near school bus stop

The 33-year-old son of a Villages couple is free on bond after he allegedly exposed his sexual organs in front of a woman Wednesday morning at the The Quarters Apartments in Lady Lake.
Read more
Crime

Miller’s Ale House employee arrested near gate in The Villages

An employee of the new Miller’s Ale House restaurant in Lady Lake was a arrested near a gate in The Villages.
Read more
News

Villagers for Veterans gearing up for special event to help fund all-women Honor Flight

Villagers for Veterans is preparing to host its 6th Annual Orchid Gala – with a special goal of funding an all-women Villages Honor Flight next year.
Read more
News

Villagers don costumes and toss beads at Universal Studios Mardi Gras Parade

A group of Villagers recently enjoyed participating in a Mardi Gras Parade at Universal Studios in Orlando.
Read more
Meta Minton

Latest Posts

Town Square Entertainment

Live square entertainment for Saturday, February 29

Trip 19 Brownwood Paddock Square  |  5:00 PM Caribe Groove Lake Sumter Landing Market Square  |  5:00 PM Jody Beggs Band Spanish Springs Town Square  |  5:00 PM
Read more
News

The Villages alleges rogue salespeople stole customer information

The Villages is alleging salespeople who went rogue still have sensitive spreadsheets containing customer information important to the highly successful sales arm of Florida’s Friendliest Hometown.
Read more
Crime

Morse-linked Villages sales agent ordered to stay away from booze

A Properties of The Villages sales agent with family ties to the Morse clan has been ordered to stay away from booze after pleading no contest to a charge of reckless driving.
Read more
News

District manager offers upbeat assessment of services and savings enjoyed by Villagers

District Manager Richard Baier on Friday offered an upbeat assessment on the future of The Villages. We've got a link to his entire presentation.
Read more
Subscribe to our email newsletter

More Headlines

Crime

Morse-linked Villages sales agent ordered to stay away from booze

A Properties of The Villages sales agent with family ties to the Morse clan has been ordered to stay away from booze after pleading no contest to a charge of reckless driving.
Read more
News

District manager offers upbeat assessment of services and savings enjoyed by Villagers

District Manager Richard Baier on Friday offered an upbeat assessment on the future of The Villages. We've got a link to his entire presentation.
Read more
Read More Headlines

Photos

Opinions

Opinions

Downsizing memories to squeeze into Independent Living

Columnist Barry Evans writes he and The Blonde in the house are now ensconced in an Independent Living facility.
Read more
Read More Opinions

Crime

Crime

Morse-linked Villages sales agent ordered to stay away from booze

A Properties of The Villages sales agent with family ties to the Morse clan has been ordered to stay away from booze after pleading no contest to a charge of reckless driving.
Read more
Crime

Villagers’ son arrested after allegedly exposing his sexual organs near school bus stop

The 33-year-old son of a Villages couple is free on bond after he allegedly exposed his sexual organs in front of a woman Wednesday morning at the The Quarters Apartments in Lady Lake.
Read more
Read More Crime

Subscribe!

Click here to subscribe to our email newsletter

Follow us on social

48,935FansLike
0FollowersFollow
2,021FollowersFollow

Sections

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square Entertainment
The Villages
clear sky
49.3 ° F
54 °
44 °
71 %
0.9mph
1 %
Sat
62 °
Sun
66 °
Mon
75 °
Tue
81 °
Wed
74 °

Follow us on Instagram