Two teens to answer in court after allegedly stealing items at Kohl’s

Two teens will have to answer in court after allegedly stealing items at Kohl’s in Lady Lake.

Noah Cloud, 18, of Belleview, and Claudia Woznichak, 19, of Weirsdale, entered the store on Feb. 20 and attempted to leave with a gold tone necklace, a gold tone analog watch and a pair of misses Levi’s jean without paying for the items, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department. The items had a total value of $147.49.

Both have been ordered to appear March 3 in Lake County Court to answer to charges of shoplifting. Both have been banned from Kohl’s.