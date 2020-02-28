Villager troubled by email from ARC member

To the Editor:

I had an incident involving an Architectural Review Committee board member impose her authority on a group email I sent to invite my friends to a class I was conducting for The Enrichment Academy. I was having a representative from the University of Florida’s, “Florida-Friendly Landscaping” outreach program come to my class to talk about the program that helps Villagers’ with landscaping ideas appropriate for Florida’s ecology.

The first and only reply I received was from the ARC member warning my friends to first get a permit before doing anything. She told me she was an ex-police officer and believed in being pro-active. That’s really stretching one’s nose into other peoples’ business where it doesn’t belong.

Glenn Rosazza

Village of St. James