Villagers don costumes and toss beads at Universal Studios Mardi Gras Parade

A group of Villagers recently enjoyed participating a Mardi Gras Parade at Universal Studios in Orlando.

The residents of Florida’s Friendliest Hometown served as official float riders and bead throwers through Lifestyle Venture Tours. As parade participants, they were outfitted with themed wardrobe and took part in entertaining the excited Mardi Gras crowd. The Villagers, whose top priority was tossing beads to the crowd, agreed that it was a “once-in-a-lifetime experience.”

Universal Studios, located at 6000 Universal Blvd. in Orlando, is celebrating its 25th anniversary Mardi Gras celebration this year. The party, which runs through April 2, includes nightly parades with street performers, colorful costumes and seemingly endless beads flying through the air. There’s also a variety of authentic New Orleans bands performing and plenty of Cajun food available for purchase.

