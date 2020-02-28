Villagers’ son arrested after allegedly exposing his sexual organs near school bus stop

The 33-year-old son of a Villages couple is free on bond after he allegedly exposed his sexual organs in front of a woman Wednesday morning at the The Quarters Apartments in Lady Lake.

Jeffrey Barrett Glatman was arrested on charges of exposure of sexual organs and disorderly conduct after a bizarre episode which occurred at about 7 a.m. and was reported by a woman who was trying to leave for work, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department.

The woman called police after Glatman, who lives in the apartment complex, was walking around the parking lot of the apartment complex with “his penis in his hand” and was “swinging it in circles,” the arrest report said. The report noted it happened near an area where children routinely wait for the school bus to pick them up at the apartment complex.

When officers found Glatman, he tried to downplay his actions as “just a joke” and said he “didn’t think it was that big of a deal,” the officer wrote in the arrest report. But then Glatman told the officer, that his “telekinesis abilities let him know that the director of the FBI said to do it for initiation.”

He was found to have seven white tubes labeled as medical marijuana in his pocket. He had a medical marijuana card in his wallet.

Glatman had been arrested in 2017 after entering his parents’ home in The Villages. Glatman also had been arrested after a bizarre incident at Cornerstone Hospice.