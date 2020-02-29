Doris Louise Pizarro, 79, of Wildwood, Florida, passed away February 26, 2020. Doris was preceded in death by her parents Brockington Harris and Cleveland Harris.

Doris retired from the box company in Leesburg, Florida. She was a a member of the Jehovah Witness Church of Wildwood, Florida.

Doris is survived by her daughter Antonette Ponko and her husband Charles of Wildwood,Fl. She is also survived by two grandchildren Frederic and Courtney. Also surviving is several nieces and nephews.

Private memorial services will be held at a later date.